Fire burning at Iranian oil refinery

TEHRAN, Iran -- A large fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries.

The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.

Firefighters believe it struck a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility, Darajati told Iranian state television. He did not elaborate.

Associated Press journalists in central Tehran, some 12.5 miles away, could see the black smoke rise in the distance. Another AP journalist saw flames shooting into the sky from the site.

Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman for Iran's emergency department, told the semiofficial ISNA news agency that 10 ambulances and other equipment had been deployed at the scene of the fire. Hospitals in the area are on standby as well, he said.

It wasn't immediately clear what started the blaze. Temperatures in Tehran reached nearly 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. Hot summer weather in Iran has caused fires in the past.

Bulgarian suing after U.S. stormed plant

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- The owner of a small sunflower oil factory in Bulgaria has accused U.S. soldiers of illegally storming his facility during a NATO military exercise last month.

Marin Dimitrov told reporters Wednesday that he had filed a lawsuit against those responsible for the May 11 incident.

Swift Response 2021 was a U.S. Army-led multinational exercise held across Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania and involving more than 7,000 paratroopers from 10 NATO countries. During the drill, members of the Italy-based 173rd Airborne Brigade simulated seizing and securing the decommissioned Cheshnegirovo Air Base in southern Bulgaria by clearing bunkers and other structures, a U.S. Army statement said.

On May 11, American soldiers entered and cleared a building next to the airfield that they thought was part of the training area but turned out to be occupied by Bulgarian civilians operating a private business, according to the statement.

"No weapons were fired at any time during the interaction," the Army statement said.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said it was "absolutely unacceptable to have the life and calm of Bulgarian citizens put at risk by military units, be they part of the Bulgarian or foreign armed forces."

The U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria offered apologies to the business and its employees.

N. Macedonia hits human-smuggling ring

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- Authorities in North Macedonia have arrested six people on suspicion of running a migrant-smuggling ring that transferred people from Greece to Serbia on their way to countries in Western Europe, the prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that police made the arrests during raids of about dozen locations in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, and four other cities in the central and southern parts of the country.

Police said the smuggling ring started operating in North Macedonia last July and had illegally taken at least 100 migrants from Greece to locations near Serbia's border.

People from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Bangladesh and other Middle East countries who had entered North Macedonia from Greece, were driven in trucks to shelters in the country's north, near the border with Serbia, police said. The migrants were charged up to $854 each.

Three more suspects believed to belong to the same smuggling group were being sought. Police said four other members already were serving prison sentences.

U.S. presses Burma to free 2 journalists

BANGKOK, Thailand -- A U.S. State Department official called on Wednesday for the immediate release of two American journalists who were arrested by Burma's military junta.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the arrests of Danny Fenster and Nathan Maung were of deep concern, and urged that they be freed and allowed to return home to their families.

"A free and independent media is indispensable to build prosperous, resilient and free societies. The detention of Daniel and Nathan, as well as arrests and use of violence by the Burmese military against other journalists, constitutes an unacceptable attack on the freedom of expression in Burma," Sherman told journalists.

Fenster, 37, the managing editor of the news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport in Rangoon on June 24 as he was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, en route to the Detroit area to see his family.

Maung and Burmese national Hanthar Nyein, co-founders of the Burmese news website Kamayut Media, were arrested on March 9, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, citing accounts in Burmese media.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.