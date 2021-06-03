Free legal services set at Hope event

HOPE — The Center for Arkansas Legal Services will offer free legal services June 11 during Rural Justice Day.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 500 S. Elm St., and will include simple divorces, estate planning, powers of attorney and criminal record sealing.

Walk-ins are welcome to discuss any civil legal needs they have, such as public benefits problems, evictions, landlord-tenant disputes or debt collection, but appointments are strongly encouraged.

Appointments are available by calling (501) 376-3423 or (800) 950-5817.

Anyone interested in criminal record sealing must call the helpline for an appointment to ensure eligibility and obtain ACIC and sentencing reports prior to service.

More information is available at arkansaslegal.org or facebook.com/arkansaslegal.

The Hempstead County Library and Lonestar Legal Aid are co-hosts for the event.