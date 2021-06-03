DEAR READERS: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov) has relaxed their recommendations for wearing a mask outside in the fight against COVID. Let's look at the new recommendations:

Nobody needs to wear a mask when doing solo exercise outside, such as running, walking, jogging, hiking, biking, etc.

A mask is not necessary when attending an outdoor party or barbeque with fully vaccinated family members and close friends.

Fully vaccinated people do not need to mask up when attending an outdoor picnic or party with either vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

Dining at an outdoor restaurant with either vaccinated or unvaccinated people no longer requires a mask.

Continue to wear a mask indoors per CDC guidelines, and mask up outdoors if you feel more comfortable, but just know that the recommendations have loosened a bit on outdoor mask usage.

DEAR HELOISE: The three Ws: Wash your hands, watch your distance (6 feet) and wear a mask. We're still fighting the covid virus, even with vaccinations getting done. Let's all stay vigilant.

-- Mark S. in Illinois

DEAR READERS: If you're going chemical-free (organic), you have to face this reality. You may see bugs, gnats and/or worms on your organic fruits and veggies. No biggie; just do the following:

Soak in a saltwater and vinegar bath, then plunge food into ice water, or cut veggies and fruits into bite-size pieces and soak in water for 30 minutes.

Don't be afraid of these critters; they are a part of nature, and they want what you have: delicious fresh fruits and vegetables!

DEAR HELOISE: I'd like to continue the discussion on women's clothing about jeans pockets either being too small or nonexistent.

My pet peeve is the cropped hoodie. What's the point of wearing a hoodie to keep your head warm if your belly is then exposed? Crazy!

-- Kat S. in New Mexico

DEAR READERS: Did you know? Of course we've been drinking water, soda, milk or wine with dinner since the beginning. But drinking at meals in between bites of food resets your brain and clears your palate so each bite tastes delicious.

DEAR HELOISE: Inspect used furniture before you buy it. Bring a magnifying glass, if necessary. Do you see white dots or small black stains in the seaming and along the edges of mattresses, couches or chairs? White dots in the seaming are bedbug eggs. Black stains are dried blood. And it's not just fabric pieces. Bedbugs can survive on wood as well.

We are all for sustainability and repurposing, but make sure your used furniture pieces are clean.

-- Kevin S. in Florida

DEAR READERS: Save napkins from takeout (we're not saying take extra; they usually give you plenty). Carry them in your purse or handbag. These napkins have a rougher texture and are perfect for sopping up oil throughout the day, especially if you're in a warmer climate.

