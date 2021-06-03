High costs put airport construction on hold

HIGHFILL -- A new skybridge and front entrance to Northwest Arkansas National Airport is on hold until at least late this year because of higher than expected costs of building materials.

Board members agreed Wednesday to the delay and asked staff to look for more money and for ways to possibly change the project to reduce the cost without changing the overall look.

"I think we should have this project cleaned up and ready to rebid between Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Mike Johnson, a board member who represents Fayetteville. "Get it out, get it done before the holidays and then, hopefully, things can line up between now and Thanksgiving on the funding side of it. If it doesn't happen, we push it beyond the first of the year."

The work involves adding a covered bridge or elevated walkway between the parking deck and the second floor of the terminal. The project includes new elevators and escalators, meeting space and changes to the terminal's facade. It has been fully designed.

Officials started planning a connection from the deck to the federal Transportation Security Administration checkpoint on the second floor of the terminal after the airport parking garage was built. Plans include a new front entrance to the terminal. The project is expected to take about two years after it receives the go-ahead.

The project was bid on in May and the bids came in about $5 million over what was expected, primarily because of increased costs of steel and drywall. The cost of steel has more than doubled since December.

The number of bidders on the project were also fewer than expected. The project was projected to cost about $32 million, and the bids were just north of $37 million. The bids were good for 60 days.

Johnson said he expects the capacity to make steel and drywall will increase in the coming months and prices will come down.

About 25 of the more than 300 potential bidders on the project responded, according to staff.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities that can all work in parallel," Johnson said. "Essentially, we need to sort of hit the pause button for three to six months."

Jonathan Barnett, a board member representing Benton County, said he had contacted the office of U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and they would like to set up a meeting at the airport with members of the Arkansas congressional delegation, their staffs and Federal Aviation Administration officials to talk about the need for the project and what can be done to get some federal money to help pay for it.

"They're ready to come up, take a look at it and help us any way they can," Barnett said.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., also selected the project for potential money from a new federal Community Projects Fund, which is essentially a new form of federal earmarks legislators can use for projects back home.

Money also could come from a federal infrastructure bill, if one is approved. The state also has covid-19 relief fund money to spend. The airport could borrow money or use savings to build the project and use Federal Aviation Administration money it receives each year to pay it back.

Tom Lundstrum, representing Washington County, said the board needs to be ready to pull the trigger on the project if more money becomes available.

"My thought was if we're going to go to the trouble of getting this money, we need to be ready to use it and not vacillate again and again if they commit it, even if we're a little over budget," Lundstrum said. "We probably just ought to go."

In addition to chasing grants and other potential money sources, staff will consider changing lighting behind the fascia of the new entrance to standard, white lights rather than multicolor, changeable lighting, not finishing out conference space for now and eliminating an entrance from short-term parking. Those items together could reduce the price by about $1 million.

"The look will be the same," CEO Aaron Burkes said. "There are other things that we could do to save a lot of money, but they would change the look of it also, change the design."