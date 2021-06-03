Happy birthday (June 3): You thought you would get to the goal by employing great discipline, though it turns out that very little discipline is needed when you lead with your design sense. You apply creativity to alter your surroundings, change your agenda and tweak your behaviors into new ones that reflect the next version of you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is so much going beautifully right around you and yet you'll still hear complaints — a force of habit for some. They could suffer in paradise. Either ignore them or invoke a reality check to interrupt their pattern.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's not what is said but how it's said that matters today. The tone will ring out, recognizable to all, discernable to even those who speak a different language. Emotion is universal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It is a trope of long-running sitcoms to keep it fresh by taking the action to a different country, city or world for an episode or two. Plan some equivalent scenery change for the long-running relationship in your life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are plenty of reasons not to judge others, the most obvious being that no one is without fault. Beyond that, judgment is a distraction and an energy drain. Focus exclusively on the desire you are working toward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The French proverb says: Honey is sweet, but the bees sting. It might be added that bees typically sting defensively. Since you're not planning to pose a disruptive or overt threat, today's honey will be worth the risk.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your creative mind will spin on things that others overlook. You don't expect them to understand you, though it would be nice if they could give you your alone time to focus on what fascinates you. Request it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are certain burdens you feel you must carry alone, but talking them over is a way to lighten your load without making anyone else do the heavy lifting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Reason and logic have a place in your decision-making. Though, today, it won't be the helm. How do you know when thinking is overthinking? Does it bring the situation into clarity or make it far more complicated?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Everyone gets their due. Maybe it will come as a relief to know that you do not have to worry about the rewards, punishments, debts and remuneration. Karma is an automatic reconciliation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You know how to put on a professional front and can be the poster of appropriateness. Though there are things you do and ways that you show up that are too special to put a price tag on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can't gather wisdom any more than you can gather the ability to run like an Olympian or solve genius-level mathematical equations. You can only use what you have, which will be more than enough today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): At first, you wanted a thing out of vanity. It sounded cool. It seemed like anyone who had it was cool. Now, you want the thing for more profoundly personal reasons, which will make all the difference.

SATURN'S SUGGESTIONS TO THE SUN

The sun and Saturn form an angle auspicious for brilliant conclusions and innovations. Saturn warns (as is Saturn’s way) against the energy waste caused by unjustified efforts. Justification comes by way of the help brought to others. Furthermore, things are only as beautiful as they are functional, as cool as they are useful.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Help me with my love life! I’m a Leo with my moon and Venus also in Leo. My problem is that I love the early stages of love but get super bored after about six weeks. Is it them, or is it me?”

A: Neither. Blame your time of life. You are not ready to settle down. You’re still having fun and there’s nothing wrong with that as long as you are upfront about your intentions and acting responsibly at the same time. Leo loves the theatricality of flirting and the zingy energy of attraction. You can probably turn your magnetic power on and off, like a switch. So what you need to do is warn your potential loves from the start that you are likely to switch to the “off” position and disconnect after a few weeks because that’s just where you are right now; it’s not personal and you can still be friends. This will be easier if you maintain a bit of playful distance along the way. Avoid serious discussion topics, don’t fall into patterns, choose lighthearted dating venues (nothing too romantic) and keep friends and family out of the picture.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Whether he’s acting as a temporary “Jeopardy” host, anchorman or dad, Anderson Cooper delivers in a style indicative of Gemini’s finest qualities — with bright, wide-ranging intellect charismatically conveyed. Cooper’s moon and Saturn in Aries show the fiery spirit necessary to ask the hard questions, go to the dangerous places and live a public life.