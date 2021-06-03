I-430 work to close Cantrell on-ramp

Work on a project to improve a section of Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will require closing a ramp to Interstate 430 early Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The contractor will close the westbound Cantrell Road, also called Arkansas 10, to southbound Interstate 430 on-ramp from midnight to 6 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Westbound Cantrell traffic needing to access I-430 southbound should use the North Rodney Parham Road on-ramp, the department said. Traffic barrels and signs will control traffic.

Closing the ramp will allow the contractor room to lay concrete for a new ramp, the department said.