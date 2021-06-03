• Scott List, a police detective in West Jordan, Utah, said two girls, ages 9 and 4, who escaped injury when the 9-year-old drove into a tractor-trailer truck, said they were headed to California for a beach vacation when they drove off in the family car as their parents slept.

• PJ Nilaja Patterson, 43, who said he beat an iguana to death because it bit him on the arm, will stand trial on a felony animal cruelty charge after a judge in Palm Beach, Fla., rejected a "stand your ground" defense when prosecutors said a 30-minute security video recorded the lizard being beaten and tormented.

• Kay Ivey, 76, the Republican governor of Alabama, has announced she'll run for a second term in 2022, citing what she described as Alabama's "bucket load of common sense" in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Roberto Lange, a federal judge in Sioux Falls, S.D., denied Gov. Kristi Noem's request that he force the National Park Service to let the state shoot fireworks near the Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 4, which had been denied over safety concerns and objections from American Indian tribes.

• Jennifer Woodley, 40, the former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa, has pleaded guilty to giving herself unauthorized pay raises and bonuses as well as embezzling nearly $41,000 from the charity that supports sick children and their families.

• Robert Frederick, a police officer in Gatlinburg, Tenn., was hospitalized in critical condition after authorities said he was injured trying to save family members from a house fire that injured his wife and killed his daughter and father-in-law.

• Carsten Wahlmann, a German judge, urged a 43-year-old doctor, unidentified because of privacy laws, to respond at trial to accusations that he sexually abused several female hospital patients whom he had anesthetized.

• Steven Bryant, a former Houston police officer, pleaded guilty to federal perjury and obstruction charges in connection with a 2019 raid that killed two homeowners in what prosecutors described as a fabricated drug deal.

• Tylan Bailey, 43, a 23-year custodian at Hightower Elementary School in Doraville, Ga., who spoke at the school's fifth-grade commencement ceremony, hopes to teach physical education after earning his teaching degree from Georgia State University.