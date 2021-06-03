Little Miss Pink Tomato pageant set

Applicants have until Friday to enter the 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition. The contest will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 11 at the First Baptist Church activity center at Warren during the 65th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.

The reigning Little Miss Pink Tomato is Meelah Robinson of El Dorado. Meelah is the daughter of Drew and Britni Robinson and was crowned during the Pink Tomato Festival in 2019, according to a news release.

Contestants must be 4, 5 or 6 years of age and reside in Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Calhoun, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln or Union counties. The pageant began in 1959, and officials will crown the 61st Little Miss Pink Tomato this year.

Entry forms and instruction sheets are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office or applications can be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com. Forms must be submitted by Friday. Details: JeNelle Lipton, (501) 416-7882, or Glenda Cross, (870) 820-1682.

County election board to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the election center, 123 Main St. Face masks are required, and attendees are asked to observe social distancing and use best practices for everyone's safety. The agenda includes certifying the final and official results of the 2021 White Hall School Election, according to a news release.

Neighbor to Neighbor shot clinic set

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., is hosting a free covid-19 vaccine clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17. The follow-up vaccine clinic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8.

Jefferson Regional Medical Center is providing the clinic which is open to anyone wanting the vaccine, according to a news release. Details: Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., (870) 534-2883.

Foundation offers local food grants

Arkansas Community Foundation is seeking proposals for projects that will increase Arkansans' access to locally grown and produced foods and/or strengthen the local food ecosystem. The deadline to apply is July 1 at 11:59 p.m., according to a news release.

These programs include those that help Arkansas-based small farmers and food producers connect to markets, build operational capacity (for example, through training, certification, support for back-office financial management) or expand production.

Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) public charity status with the IRS. Agencies in all geographic areas of the state are eligible to apply. Grants will range from $10,000 to $15,000. Details: www.arcf.org/food.

Chamber seeks award nominees

Members of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will have the opportunity to honor the Business Person of the Year and Non-Profit Business of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the 2021 Business Expo Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. To submit a candidate and organization for nomination, participants should complete the forms and return them to the Chamber by fax, email or mail by June 25. Criteria is listed on the forms.

The expo will be Aug. 19 from 9-10 a.m. (VIP hour) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public. Business Expo Breakfast tickets are $20 per person or $250 for a table for eight people. Details: Jennifer Kline, (870) 535-0110 or email jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.