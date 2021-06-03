Man, 68, dies after vehicle crashes into Grant County ditch

A 68-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning after his vehicle crashed into a ditch with standing water in Grant County, troopers said.

William Otis Lintner of Carthage was driving a 2003 Ford south on Arkansas 35 when the wreck happened around 10:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

While following a curve right, he drove under a tree that was lying across the roadway, troopers said. After driving under the tree, the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch, partially submerging the vehicle in standing water, according to the report.

Lintner died as a result of the crash.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and wet.

At least 250 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the Department of Public Safety.