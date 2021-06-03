Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 68, dies after vehicle crashes into Grant County ditch

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:52 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 68-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning after his vehicle crashed into a ditch with standing water in Grant County, troopers said.

William Otis Lintner of Carthage was driving a 2003 Ford south on Arkansas 35 when the wreck happened around 10:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

While following a curve right, he drove under a tree that was lying across the roadway, troopers said. After driving under the tree, the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch, partially submerging the vehicle in standing water, according to the report.

Lintner died as a result of the crash.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and wet.

At least 250 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures from the Department of Public Safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT