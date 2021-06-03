• Britain will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities beginning with her ceremonial birthday parade on June 2, 2022. The queen, whose reign began when she ascended to the throne at just 25 years old with the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952, is expected to become the first British monarch to celebrate a "Platinum Jubilee," marking 70 years wearing the crown. She was formally crowned on June 2, 1953. On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced the schedule of public events and community activities to mark the 95-year-old monarch's Platinum Jubilee, which will be celebrated over a special four-day holiday weekend next year. To mark the occasion, the British government has agreed to a four-day holiday weekend, beginning Thursday, June 2, 2022, with the "Trooping the Colour," which marks the queen's official (not actual) birthday, when 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will set off from Buckingham Palace in central London and process down the Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, joined by members of the royal family on horseback and in gilded carriages. The palace says that the parade will close with the traditional flyover by the royal air force, watched by the queen and family from the Buckingham Palace balcony. A thanksgiving service will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral to mark her 70 years on the throne. There will also be a concert, billed as the "Platinum Party at the Palace," which the government says will feature some of the "world's biggest entertainment stars," though it didn't identify them.

• A federal judge has put an early end to the two-year period of supervised release of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, whose 14-year prison sentence for corruption was commuted by President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis issued an order Tuesday saying, "early termination of supervision is granted as to Rod Blagojevich." Ellis noted the order was agreed to by prosecutors. Trump commuted the 64-year-old Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence in February 2020. However, the then-president left intact Blagojevich's two-year period of supervised release imposed by U.S. District Judge James Zagel. FBI agents arrested then-Gov. Blagojevich, a one-time contestant on Trump's reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice," in 2008 after wiretaps recorded him gushing about using his power to appoint someone to Barack Obama's old Senate seat to land a well-paid job or campaign cash. He was convicted in 2011 on corruption charges. Since his release from a federal prison camp in Colorado, Blagojevich has earned money by making videos on Cameo, a website where users pay for personalized video messages from celebrities.