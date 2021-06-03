RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: New Hot Dog Factory sets soft opening

After several delays, Central Arkansas' first franchise outlet of the Atlanta-based Original Hot Dog Factory, 1424 Main St., in downtown Little Rock's South Main neighborhood, now has a soft-open date: July 19, says owner-operator Devin Marcel, who expects to fully open to the public two weeks after that. Hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 am.-midnight Friday-Sunday. Check out the menu at theoriginalhotdogfactory.com.

However, we have been unable to find any update, other than "June," on an opening for neighboring Little Rock's Press Waffle Co., in the same SoMa development. We reported a few weeks ago that franchisees had applied for an on-premises restaurant beer and wine permit, so they'll be able to serve wine and locally produced beer, along with — through local partnerships — locally roasted coffee (they'll have a full espresso bar), ice cream and gourmet milkshakes. The menu includes "fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles" (Liege waffles, actually, dough-based with a brioche-like texture and caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar) and "savory waffle creations." Tentative hours are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Visit presswaffleco.com/locations/soma.

The David's Burgers outlet on the east end of the River Market's Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, reopened Tuesday. Hours are 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. However, we got a disconnected recording at the listed phone number, (501) 400-8371; the website is davidsburgers.com.

One of our eagle-eyed readers spotted a sign on the former Pasta House, 1900 Club Manor Drive, Maumelle, announcing the coming there of Pizza House. Does the similarity of names indicate that there is a relationship of some kind? We don't yet have details but the reader does note the proximity of Maumelle's Milano's Italian Grill at 1800 Club Manor.

Several vendors, including restaurants, are partnering with the Old State House Museum to mark the June 15 celebration of Arkansas' 185 years of statehood. Friday-June 15:

◼️ Mockingbird Bar and Tacos donates $1 from every purchase of queso and $1 from each purchase of hibiscus tea lemonade.

◼️ Cypress Social will donate 10% from the sales of their frozen Irish coffee drink.

◼️ Fassler Hall donates $1 from each pretzel sale.

◼️ Minute Man Restaurant will donate 10% from sales of its No. 3 (Original Minute Man Cheeseburger meal).

◼️ The Root Cafe is donating $1 from each honey ginger lemonade.

◼️ Stone's Throw Brewery will donate $1 from sales of George Brothers Ale at either location.

And Allsopp & Chapple Restaurant + Bar, 311 Main St., Little Rock, will hold a four-course wine dinner featuring selections from Napa, Calif.-based Black Stallion Estate Winery, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, including a 2018 Limited Release Red Blend for which the restaurant is the exclusive Arkansas outlet. The menu: Hawaiian ahi tuna nachos with Costa Rican pink pineapple salsa, poblano creme fraiche, blistered tomatoes and cilantro micro greens; honey-garlic glazed pork tenderloin with baby zucchini, petit corn and English peas; rack of lamb Provencal in a charred tomato gravy with spring vegetables and savory mushroom bread pudding; and for dessert, a dark chocolate mousse with cassis mixed berries, vanilla bean whipped cream and house-made toffee. All of the selected wine pairings are available for purchase by the bottle. Cost is $89 per person; seating is limited and reservations are required — call (501) 902-4911 or visit tinyurl.com/cw8rsn4x. Complimentary valet parking is available.

Has a restaurant opened — or closed — near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Send email to: eharrison@adgnewsroom.com