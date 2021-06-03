Kentucky sues CVS over glut of opioids

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky's attorney general on Wednesday sued CVS Health, accusing its pharmacy chain of flooding the state with prescription opioids that contributed to the state's addiction woes.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed the lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court in Kentucky's capital city. Cameron says the health care company played a role in "fueling the crisis" by inundating the state with millions of doses of powerful prescription painkillers. The state is seeking civil penalties and punitive damages in the suit.

"As both distributor and pharmacy, CVS was in a unique position to monitor and stop the peddling of these highly-addictive drugs from their stores, yet they ignored their own safeguard systems," Cameron said in a news release.

CVS Health, which operates one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, said it's prepared to defend itself against the state's allegations.

"Opioids are made and marketed by drug manufacturers, not pharmacies," the company said.

-- The Associated Press

Union weighs strike at S.D. meat plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Workers at a South Dakota meatpacking plant that became a coronavirus hotspot last year are considering a strike after contract negotiations between Smithfield Foods and the union have stalled, the union said Wednesday.

The Sioux Falls chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union threatened to move for a walkout and work stoppage if the Virginia-based company does not resume negotiations on a new four-year contract. The dispute has centered on the wages for meatpacking employees, health care costs and break times. The union is arguing that the company should do more for its employees.

The plant was one of several to report a surge of infections among workers in April last year. Four plant workers died from covid-19 and nearly 1,300 were infected. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Smithfield Foods for failing to protect employees from exposure to the coronavirus.

Union members will vote this week on the company's current contract offer.

Smithfield Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index rises 7.95 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 652.21, up 7.95.

"Equities closed relatively unchanged with the materials sector underperforming although several speculative names with high short interest and large social media followings rallied sharply," Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.