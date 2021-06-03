No. 1 Oklahoma a true powerhouse

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo leads one of the most prolific home run-hitting teams in NCAA history into the Women's College World Series.

The nation's leader with 30 home runs, Alo has been named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She paces a team that has 146 total home runs, second all-time to Hawaii's 158 in 2010. The Sooners lead the nation with 2.81 home runs per game -- the second-place team averages 1.94.

"I think this team is very special, and I think that if we just continue to play our game and do what we do and not try to do too much, we're going to be in a really good spot," Alo said.

Oklahoma (50-2) faces James Madison (39-2) in the opening game today. In other matchups, No. 5 seed Oklahoma State (47-10) will play Georgia (34-21), No. 3 seed Alabama (50-7) will face No. 11 seed Arizona (41-13) and No. 2 seed UCLA (46-5) -- the 2019 champion -- will play No. 10 seed Florida State (44-10-1). The two teams that emerge from double-elimination play will face off in a best-of-three championship series starting Monday.

Alo is tied for the Oklahoma single-season school record she shares with Lauren Chamberlain, yet she is just one of the team's many threats.

Tiare Jennings, who has 25 home runs and leads the nation with 84 RBI, has been named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA)/Schutt Sports Division I Freshman of the Year -- an award Alo won in 2018. Both were named first-team NFCA All-Americans on Wednesday.

Kinzie Hansen, a catcher and a second-team All-American, has 21 home runs. Jayda Coleman, a freshman and a first-team selection, has eight home runs and 19 stolen bases. Shortstop Grace Lyons, a second-teamer, has 14 home runs.

Oklahoma won national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017, and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2019. The Sooners will play in front of what will amount to a home crowd of roughly 13,000 at a newly expanded stadium just 25 miles from campus.

James Madison is a first-time qualifier. The Dukes will be confident -- they won all their games on the road in regionals and super regionals to advance. Odicci Alexander has a 16-1 record and 1.14 ERA with 186 strikeouts in 117 innings.

"I think what's very important for us is that we stay grounded, we stay within ourselves, we don't let anything affect us and we keep playing JMU softball," James Madison Coach Loren LaPorte said.

Oklahoma State is playing close to home, too, and the Cowgirls are responsible for one of Oklahoma's losses.

First baseman Alysen Febrey and pitcher Carrie Eberle are first-team All-Americans. Febrey is batting .409 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI. Eberle is 25-3 with a 1.41 ERA. Utility player Hayley Busby is a second-teamer. She bats .389 with 19 home runs and 49 RBI.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State could face off on Friday in a winners' bracket showdown. But Oklahoma State shouldn't get ahead of itself. Georgia -- today's opponent -- is the other team that beat Oklahoma. The Sooners won their first 33 games before losing in Athens, Ga.

At a glance

NCAA Division I Softball World Series

At USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium

Oklahoma City

Double elimination; x-if necessary

Today's games

All times Central

Oklahoma vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. Georgia, 1:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Arizona, 6 p.m.

UCLA vs. Florida St., 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Oklahoma-James Madison winner vs. Oklahoma St.-Georgia winner, 6 p.m.

Alabama-Arizona winner vs. UCLA-Florida St. winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Oklahoma-James Madison loser vs. Oklahoma St.-Georgia loser, 11 a.m.

Alabama-Arizona loser vs. UCLA-Florida St. loser, 1:30 p.m.

TBD, 6 p.m.

TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's games

TBD, noon

TBD, 2:30 p.m.

Championship Series

Monday's game

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's game

TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's game

TBD, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) steps on home plate after hitting a home run against Washington in the third inning during an NCAA college softball tournament super regional game in Norman, Okla., Friday, May 28, 2021. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)

FILE- In this Saturday, May 29, 2021, file photo, Oklahoma's Shannon Saile (4) and teammates carry a pad from the outfield wall after winning the second game in an NCAA college softball tournament super regional against Washington in Norman, Okla. Top seed Oklahoma and 2019 national champion UCLA highlight the Women’s College World Series field.(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)