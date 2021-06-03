100 years ago

June 3, 1921

• By order of the State Penitentiary Board, convict trusties yesterday went back into "stripes." The trusty garb, however, is not the full "stripes," only the trousers. The trusty still may wear his own coat, shirt and hat. The prison garb for trusties was abolished about eight years ago and civilian clothing composed one of the privileges given men in whom special confidence was reposed. Penitentiary officials yesterday would make no statement on the commission's order, but it is presumed that the rule was established to keep a better check on convict trusties while they are out of the walls or farms.

50 years ago

June 3, 1971

• The Little Rock School Board Wednesday heard its staff's proposals for increasing desegregation of the city schools during the 1971-72 school year. Superintendent Floyd W. Parsons delayed until 11 a.m. Monday a disclosure of which one he would recommend for submission to federal District Court by the deadline Tuesday. All of the recommended plans represent some radical changes from the present alignment of schools. Parsons indicated that the transportation required to implement the plan would be achieved through the use of the existing city public transportation system and not through the purchase of buses.

25 years ago

June 3, 1996

• When he becomes governor, Mike Huckabee can benefit almost immediately from months of state government research on issues Republicans have high on their political agenda. Welfare reform, tax relief and the reorganization of the unwieldy state Department of Human Services have been studied in recent months. Those issues are on the back burner for now, awaiting direction from Huckabee, who will be the state's first Republican governor in almost 14 years. Huckabee will succeed Gov. Jim Guy Tucker on or before July 15.

10 years ago

June 3, 2011

• Nearly 150,000 people have submitted paperwork for state-funded scholarships in Arkansas, an increase that exceeded expectations, the Arkansas Department of Higher Education said Thursday. The deadline to apply for most scholarships was Wednesday. Department officials said they know that parents and students are eagerly waiting to see whether they will receive state money to attend college. "We're trying to speed up the process," interim department Director Shane Broadway said.