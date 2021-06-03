Rape is reported to UALR police

A University of Arkansas at Little Rock student told police a Little Rock man followed her to her room and raped her Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Campus police responded to the call at about 9:30 a.m., where the student told them that Jarvis Greer, 20, after returning some items to her, followed her to her room, the report said.

Greer then choked, held down and raped her, according to the report.

Police arrested Greer on the UALR campus just before 4 p.m.and took him to the Pulaski County jail, where he is charged with felony rape and is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Woman charged after vehicle crash

Sherwood Police arrested a woman on multiple aggravated assault charges after she intentionally crashed her vehicle with children inside into another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to Warden Road just north of Wildwood Avenue in Sherwood at 3:08 p.m. where witnesses told police Sierra Nicole Reed, 26, was tailgating another vehicle before veering off the road and hitting a vehicle, the report said.

The officer observed children inside of the vehicle and determined Reed's actions endangered their safety.

Reed was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and misdemeanor reckless driving.