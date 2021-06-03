Rowser '100% committed' to Hogs

In a day and age when the word committed seems to have a looser meaning than it once did in the recruiting world, Arkansas four-star gridiron pledge Myles Rowser is clear of his intentions.

Detroit, Mich., Belleville defensive back Rowser (6-1, 185), the Razorbacks' highest-rated recruit in a group ranked 13th nationally by 247 Sports composite rankings, will take his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

A prospect ranked 163rd overall nationally, Rowser will do so with no second thoughts and no plans of any other official visits planned. There are no thoughts of looking around.

"Not at all," Rowser said. "(I'm) 100% committed and will be there soon as I can."

His arrival on Friday will be his first chance to actually step foot in Arkansas and physically check out the campus and facilities.

Rowser has seen what the University of Arkansas looks like virtually.

"I saw the campus a week after I got offered," Rowser told KATV's Nick Walters. "The campus is amazing and I fell in love with it, too."

Rowser will finally get the chance to in person meet Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, defensive backs coach Sam Carter and head coach Sam Pittman, who he has bonded with over the phone and zoom with their love for their pet Bulldogs.

"Great, can't wait to meet everybody (the coaches) in person," Rowser said of things he is looking forward to doing. "We talk daily and weekly. It's all love. Campus life, layout. Distance between field and academic classes. Things like that."

Rowser chose Arkansas over Michigan, Michigan State, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Nebraska, Arizona, Arizona State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and others.

"It's been great and the Arkansas fans were showing more love than any of the other teams even before I committed," Rowser said. "The fans believe that ever since Coach Pittman came in the few years that he has been there that he is making a change.

"...Coach Pittman put out the word that he is really building up that organization."

Rowser has been getting to know his nine fellow 2022 Arkansas commits and doing some recruiting of his own for the Razorbacks.

"Yes, we're in group chat everyday," Rowser said. "Just link up so we can take over the program...I feel like we are going to be one of the best classes ever there. Let's just see what we do on the field."

There have been some comparisons between Rowser and current Razorback safety Jalen Catalon, a first-team All-SEC performer last season.

"I don't want to say I am built like somebody else because everybody else is like their own person, but I do want to resemble him," Rowser said.

As far as an NFL player, Rowser has adopted the mentality of Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

"He doesn't back down from no one," Rowser said. "...The goal is to go there for three years and then go to the league."

Rowser, who was committed to Michigan where his brother played for a brief time in 2020, will be staying busy this summer.

He's been invited to Rivals100Five-Star Challenge June 17 in Atlanta, The Show June 23-27 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and The Opening in Los Angeles on July 1-3 and will also be playing some 7-on-7 with a travel team.

Arkansas is also expected to officially host this weekend the Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County duo of linebacker Jaron Ellis (6-2, 220) and tight end Tyrus Washington (6-4, 230), Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore wide receiver CJ Smith (6-3, 180), Milan, Tenn., defensive back Anthony Brown (6-2, 195), Gautier, Miss., offensive lineman Bryson Hurst (6-6, 320) and Middletown, Del., defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye (6-4, 255).