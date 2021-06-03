Springdale to raise limits on spending

SPRINGDALE -- The city could change its purchasing procedures after the Arkansas General Assembly changed its requirements.

The City Council -- acting as a Committee of the Whole -- on Wednesday approved the city's measure for a vote during its Tuesday meeting.

Municipal representatives may purchase items for the city costing up to $5,000 without council approval, said Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance. The previous limit was $2,000, he said.

The state also raised the limits of municipality spending without taking bids to $35,000 from $20,000.

Springdale's proposed spending procedures match the levels set by the state in Act 435 of the 2021 regular session of the Arkansas General Assembly.

The state statute will take effect July 28, and the city's plan on Aug. 1, Morgan said.

The new procedures could help department heads and other designated staff when purchasing supplies, equipment and more for their departments. "It will take less time and make management more efficient," Morgan said.

Morgan said a city isn't required to raise the limits, but if a city raises them, the limits can't go over these amounts.

Morgan said, if a department head needs to buy a stapler costing less than $5,000, he may buy it.

The staff member would need to get various price quotes on that stapler, if it costs more than $5,000 but less than $35,000. The purchaser must call various businesses selling that stapler, get quotes as to how much it costs and write those down, Morgan continued. The purchaser then must attach that paper with the quotes to the back of the invoice sent to the city's Financial Department.

A city official doesn't have to pick the lowest price on a purchase or a contract, but must explain in writing why the lowest wasn't chosen, Morgan added. The reasons might include a delay in delivery due to stock shortages.

Morgan sees the new procedural amounts benefiting the city when buying janitorial supplies once all departments lie under the roof of the new Municipal Complex.

"The cost of janitorial supplies will cost well over $2,000," Morgan said. "It's a lot more efficient to buy them once and disperse them among other departments."

The new state statute requires a bidding process if a city purchase will cost more than $35,000. This means the city must advertise a call for sealed bids in the newspaper, which must list a closing date for bids as well as when and where the bids will be opened, Morgan said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse told the council they would see fewer times when department heads ask the council to waive competitive bidding.

The new legislation also rescinded the bidding process for items that come from just one provider, although city staff will have to prove they did adequate research, Morgan said.

He used the city's electric bill as an example. "It costs more than $20,000, but we have no choice over who we buy electricity from," he said. "We just assumed it was exempt, but the new act eliminates bids for such items."

The act listed other items which no longer require bids -- even if they cost more than the $35,000 benchmark. Morgan noted sand, gravel, asphalt and asphalt products commonly used by cities to repair roads; material for a library's collection; and health insurance for city employees no longer require bids.

The mayor's and staff's authority for spending comes from the city budget, Morgan said.

The mayor -- or department heads as his representatives can't buy a $50 item not included in the city budget. But if it's $50 million and in the budget, the mayor can spend it, he said.

A separate state statute requires contracts needing a signature from city officials to go before the council for approval, Morgan continued.

Springdale will sign a contract with construction manager for capital improvement projects. That construction manager then has the authority to let bids and sign with subcontractors, he said.

The benchmark amounts for purchasing without bidding last increased in 2005, when the legislature increased them from $10,000 to $20,000, Morgan said. The legislature increased the limit amounts from $5,000 to $10,000 in 1995, he said.

The new state statute also requires the amounts to be adjusted every five years to reflect increases in the Consumer Price Index.