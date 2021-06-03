State police ID man fatally shot in struggle with trooper

Arkansas State Police on Thursday released the name of a 34-year-old man who was reportedly shot and killed during a struggle with a trooper in western Garland County.

In a news release, state police said the man, Timothy Andrew Kemp Jr. of Mountain Pine, grabbed Trooper 1st Class Ryan Wingo’s gun at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the 600 block of Woodview Lane.

"Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have begun investigating the incident and will prepare a case file to be submitted to the Garland County prosecuting attorney," the release states.

"The prosecutor will determine whether the use of deadly force by the trooper was consistent with Arkansas laws."

As required by Arkansas State Police policy and procedures, the trooper, a six-year veteran of the agency, has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Wednesday's fatal shooting of a suspect is believed to be the first in Garland County since 2016.

Former Mountain Pine Police Chief Chad King was wounded Jan. 27, 2016, in an exchange of gunfire that killed a parolee, Scott Scanlon, 52, of Hot Springs, during a confrontation in the Little Blakely Creek Road area in Jessieville.