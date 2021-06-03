FOOTBALL

Hampton, Burlsworth on ballot

Former University of Arkansas greats Dan Hampton and Brandon Burlsworth are included on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame induction ballot released Wednesday by the National Football Foundation.

Hampton, a 1978 first-team All-American and two-time All-Southwest Conference selection, is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Jacksonville High product was selected as the No. 2 Razorback of all-time in pro football by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last year.

Burlsworth, a first-team All-American and All-SEC selection in 1998, helped the Razorbacks to SEC West titles in 1995 and 1998. The former walk-on from Harrison was the subject of the movie "Greater" after his death in a car accident on April 28, 1999.

The 2022 ballot features 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Ballots have been sent to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. Those votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF's Honors Courts, which selects the induction class that will be named in early 2022. A player must have received first-team All-America status by a selector recognized by the NCAA to be included on the ballot.

Among the coaches on the ballot are former Toledo and Missouri Coach Gary Pinkel, former Miami and Texas-San Antonio Coach Larry Coker, and former Memphis Coach Billy Jack Murphy.

Among the players on the ballot are Heisman Trophy-winning running backs Reggie Bush of USC and Rashaan Salaam of Colorado, as well as quarterbacks Andrew Luck of Stanford and Josh Heupel of Oklahoma, both Heisman Trophy runners-ups, and NCAA sack leader Dwight Freeney of Syracuse.

-- Tom Murphy

Hendrix finalizes 2021 schedule

Hendrix College in Conway finalized a nine-game 2021 schedule Wednesday.

The Warriors open the season Sept. 4 at former Southern Athletic Association member Austin (Texas) at 1 p.m. Central. They will then play the first of two neutral-site games Sept. 18 against Howard Payne (Texas) at Children's Health Stadium in Prosper, Texas.

Hendrix begins SAA play Oct. 2 at Centre (Ky.) before games against Birmingham-Southern on Oct. 9 and at Rhodes (Tenn.) on Oct. 16. The Warriors then host Berry (Ga.) on Oct. 23 in a rematch of last season's SAA championship game.

The season wraps up with games at Trinity (Texas) on Oct. 30, against Millsaps (Tenn.) on Nov. 6 and the regular-season finale at Sewanee (Tenn.) on Nov. 13. The game against Millsaps will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bucknam, Harter earn honors

University of Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam and women's Coach Lance Harter were named the SEC Outdoors coaches of the year Wednesday.

Bucknam, who earned the outdoor honor for the sixth time in his career, also earned coach of the year honors for the cross country and indoor seasons. Harter earned the outdoor honor for the ninth time in his career, and it's his 42nd overall in the conference among his 31 years with Arkansas.

Both the men's and women's teams won the SEC Outdoors team title, with the women totaling 11 medalists and the men totaling eight.

BOXING

Silver Gloves starts Friday

The Arkansas Silver Gloves boxing tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Boxers ages 8-16 from 25 clubs across the state will compete for the chance to represent Arkansas in the Region 6 Silver Gloves tournament July 22-24. Regional champions will advance to the national Tournament of Champions, which will be held Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Independence, Mo.

Bouts begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Albert Brewer at (870) 329-3875.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

SOFTBALL

UCA's Wildeman named top base runner

University of Central Arkansas freshman Jenna Wildeman was awarded the New Balance/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Golden Shoe -- given annually to the country's top baserunner -- on Wednesday.

Wildeman led the Bears and the nation with 56 stolen bases in her debut season in Conway. She hit .390 and recorded 69 base hits from the leadoff spot in 2021, pacing the Southland Conference and finishing 12th in the country in hits. Wildeman drove in 16 runs, and her 43 runs scored were the most of any UCA player.