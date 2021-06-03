Struggling Lindor finds hitting stroke vs. D-backs

PHOENIX -- The New York Mets have been waiting for Francisco Lindor to be himself on the baseball field. They're hoping the wait may be over.

Lindor, signed to a $341 million, 10-year deal on April 1, had three hits and scored the winning run in the ninth inning in the Mets' 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. It was just his second three-hit game of the season and lifted his batting average to .209, his highest mark since April 27.

"I feel confident," Lindor said. "I'm hitting the pitches I'm supposed to hit hard or fouling them off. It makes you feel good to help the team offensively."

Lindor snapped a 6-6 tie by scoring on Pete Alonso's single in the ninth. He was at the center of a Mets attack that collected 16 hits, one short of tying a season high.

James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered and drove in four, and New York's second through sixth hitters -- Lindor, McCann, Alonso, Kevin Pillar and Dominic Smith -- were a combined 13 of 24 with 5 RBI.

"He's been consistent with his approach," New York Manager Luis Rojas said of Lindor. "One thing I'm seeing more is he's using the big part of the field. I think that's giving him a chance. He's getting the barrel to the ball and he's using the whole field."

Miguel Castro (2-1) got the win with two scoreless innings, and Edwin Diaz recorded his 10th save after blowing his first opportunity of the season Tuesday.

Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner lasted just two innings, his shortest outing since Aug. 9, 2020. He allowed 5 earned runs on 8 hits, and his ERA climbed to 5.73. Manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner was experiencing discomfort in his left shoulder and would get an MRI.

Lovullo said he noticed Bumgarner was in some pain in the second inning and, "Once we discovered that discomfort, it was a no-brainer to get him out of the game."

CUBS 6, PADRES 1 Javier Baez lined a two-run home run, Anthony Rizzo had two doubles among three hits and Chicago beat San Diego for its third consecutive win and ninth in 10 games. Baez's shot to the left-field bleachers was his 14th home run and third in three games.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 3 Yan Gomes hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and Washington beat Atlanta. Gomes' drive to left-center off A.J. Minter with two outs broke a 3-3 tie and helped the Nationals earn their second consecutive win over the Braves.

DODGERS 14, CARDINALS 3 Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBI as the Dodgers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first -- their most runs in one inning of a regular-season game since moving to Los Angeles -- during a blowout over St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, RED SOX 1 Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and Kyle Tucker had two hits as Houston handed Nick Pivetta his first loss of the season in a victory over Boston.

YANKEES 4, RAYS 3 Gio Urshela homered early, Clint Frazier drove in two runs and New York beat Tampa Bay.

ORIOLES 6, TWINS 3 DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as Baltimore beat Minnesota for its second consecutive win after a 14-game skid. Baltimore has won two in a row for the first time since April 30 and May 1 at Oakland.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, MARLINS 5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik's sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Toronto a victory over Miami. Bo Bichette tied it with a two-run triple in the ninth, and Randal Grichuk hit two home runs to help Toronto improve to 2-0 this season in its temporary Buffalo, N.Y., home.

ROCKIES 6, RANGERS 3 Josh Fuentes homered as Colorado beat Texas, the Rangers' 14th consecutive road loss. Fuentes also doubled, singled and scored three runs to rally the Rockies to their third consecutive win.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 1

NY Mets 7, Arizona 6

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

St. Louis at LA Dodgers, (n)

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

NY Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 2, Boston 1

Oakland at Seattle, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Colorado 6, Texas 3

New York Mets' Jonathan Villar slides in head first to score a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on a ball hit by James McCann in the second inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman makes the play for an out on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas in the third inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)