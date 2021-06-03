Super Quiz: Women

She was the first female prime minister of Israel.
She was called the "Iron Lady."
The first woman to lead the world's largest democracy.
Whom did Eva Braun marry in 1945?
Dian Fossey is best known for her work with these animals.
"The Lady With the Lamp"
She was the only woman to win the Nobel Prize twice.
Her teacher was Anne Sullivan.
She is the fifth woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.
ANSWERS:
Golda Meir
Margaret Thatcher
Indira Gandhi
Adolf Hitler
Gorillas
Florence Nightingale
Marie Curie
Helen Keller
Amy Coney Barrett