To lower costs

The Arkansas General Assembly has just concluded a very busy and long legislative session where the members have tackled a lot of common-sense issues for Arkansans.

Protecting Arkansas consumers and fighting for patient rights has been a priority for me while serving in the Legislature, and I am particularly proud of a new law, Act 965, that I had the privilege to help pass with Rep. Robin Lundstrum. This law will help to make sure that Arkansas patients experience lower health-care costs because they will be treated fairly by their insurance companies when it comes to cost-sharing for prescription medications.

A great many Arkansans today have health-insurance plans with high-dollar deductibles. This means that the policy holder often must spend thousands of dollars out of their own pocket before their insurance company will pay for any of the cost of their health-care services, such as prescription medications.

Because of these large deductibles, patients often work with their health-care providers to find programs to assist with their out-of-pocket expenses, such as co-payment assistance coupons, which reduce the amount that a patient must spend out of pocket. When a co-payment coupon is used, it helps to open up access to medications that a patient might not otherwise be able to afford.

These assistance programs work by a pharmaceutical company or charitable foundation actually paying for up to 90 percent of the cost of some medications on your behalf. For individuals with a severe illness that often requires expensive medications, these programs can become critical to their ability to obtain prescriptions their doctor has ordered to help them survive.

Even though these are actual dollars being spent on your health-care coverage from an assistance program, a number of health-insurance companies have been excluding these dollars from counting toward meeting your annual deductible expense and call this a "copay accumulator program."

The insurers call them a cost-containment tool, but they are really a way to make you pay your deductible twice. Think about that for a second. If you had a family member or friend who helped you pay for some of your health-care expenses, should those dollars be excluded from your deductible simply because they didn't come from your bank account?

Of course not. But that is exactly what some health-insurance companies are doing simply because a co-payment assistance program is being used. The net effect of this practice is that patients have the potential to be double-charged for their deductible, after it had already been paid by a co-payment assistance program.

Can you imagine if a good Samaritan bought your dinner when you were eating out with your family, but the restaurant still decided you need to pay for your meal? That would be wrong. And this practice by the insurance companies is wrong too. Why do they want to rob Arkansas consumers of the ability to get assistance from anyone to help with high-cost medications?

I believe in taking action to address policies that hurt Arkansas families, so Representative Lundstrum and I decided we would stop this practice from continuing to happen in Arkansas. We wrote a bill designed to help ensure that when someone pays a portion of your health-care expenses on your behalf, that it actually counts toward your deductible.

Our logic was simple: It doesn't matter who pays the money; if it is paid to help cover your expenses, it should still count toward your deductible just as if you paid it yourself. This common-sense policy is going to help minimize any disruption in your prescription drug treatment, prevent double payment of deductibles, and will help lower the out-of-pocket expense of your health care.

This is a good, bipartisan law that I was happy to help lead through the Senate, and I'm grateful to Gov. Asa Hutchinson for signing it. Thank you also to all the state legislators who voted for this common-sense bill--you made a big difference with this law.

I am optimistic that other states will follow the leadership of Arkansas and help to reduce patient out-of-pocket expenses. I am already working on a model law being introduced at the National Council of Insurance Legislators to do this very thing.

State Sen. Jason Rapert represents District 35 and was just named Senate Chair of the Arkansas Legislative Council Health Insurance Marketplace Oversight Subcommittee. He is also past president of the National Council of Insurance Legislators.