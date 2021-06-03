Two bodies found in burned Bentonville home

BENTONVILLE -- Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in a burned residence, according to a press release from the Bentonville Police Department.

Bentonville police and firefighters were called at 4:18 a.m. Thursday to a residence on fire in the 3200 block of Southwest Riverstone Avenue, according to the press release. The caller indicated a residence in the area was engulfed in flames, and the fire was threatening other homes, according to the release.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent damage to other homes, according to the release.

Two bodies were found inside the burned home, according to the release.

The incident is being investigated by Bentonville police detectives and the Bentonville Fire Marshal's Office, according to the release. A warrant to search the premises was being sought Thursday morning.