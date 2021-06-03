U.S.' top envoy visits Central America

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to entice Central American nations to tackle the corruption and poverty that have helped drive a surge of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border and presented an early challenge for the Biden administration.

In his first visit to Central America as the U.S.' top diplomat, Blinken has met with foreign ministers and leaders from the region and Mexico. On the two-day trip that ended Wednesday, Blinken avoided publicly criticizing any particular government, focusing instead on the Biden administration's plans to distribute covid-19 vaccines and other assistance, such as a proposed $4 billion aid package.

"We think that's the best way to ensure greater stability and improve the lives of people across the region, which ultimately is in the United States' interest as well," Blinken said in a joint news conference with President Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica.

The approach is a departure from former President Donald Trump's administration, which reacted to an increase in migrants by expelling asylum-seekers to Mexico or Central America and stepping up efforts to build a wall along the U.S.' Southwest border, among other measures.

After a decline at the start of the pandemic, the number of apprehensions at that border began rising under Trump and swelled in the early months of the Biden administration. The Border Patrol had more than 170,000 encounters in March, including 50,000 people traveling with families, its highest total since March 2001.

It was a major theme of the private talks that Blinken had late Tuesday with the foreign ministers.

The U.S. hopes Mexican and Central American officials can do more to impede the trafficking of migrants, especially children. The Biden administration has been expelling single adults who cross the border as well as most families, but it allows unaccompanied minors to enter the United States and pursue asylum or other legal claims for residency. U.S. authorities encountered more than 17,000 children traveling alone along the border in April, compared with a record 18,960 a month earlier.

There are limits, however, to what Mexico and Central America can do amid the economic devastation of the covid-19 pandemic. Leaders made it clear that they hope for some of the 81 million vaccine doses that President Joe Biden has said he will distribute around the world. Details of the distribution plan are expected this month.

Alvarado, whose nation has attracted admiration for its stability, relative affluence and environmental protection, made it clear that Costa Rica would accept only vaccine doses that have no political strings attached.

"We're talking about saving lives, but that doesn't mean in receiving a donation we will compromise our dignity as a nation," he said at the news conference.

The relative success of Costa Rica was another theme of the two-day visit. Blinken noted the close ties between the countries, pointing out that 40% of the country's exports go to the U.S. and that 70% of the foreign direct investment comes from the U.S. Costa Rica is also a major tourist destination and, before the pandemic, hosted more American students than any other country in the hemisphere.

On Wednesday, Blinken met in private with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, and visited a nongovernmental organization that provides children and families with recreational and educational activities and helps steer teens away from criminal activity. It's the kind of organization that would get a piece of the $4 billion in the proposed aid package, which the Biden administration does not want to give directly to government entities in the region.

Information for this article was contributed by Alexander Jaffe of The Associated Press.

