For all the talk on these shores about voter suppression--and making it as difficult to vote in this country as to, say, buy a beer--there is a place where voter suppression is Voter Suppression. That is, the real stuff.

Gradually, by fits and starts, mainland China has been trying to take over the city of Hong Kong completely, years before it was to do so by international agreement. Seems the ChiComs can't wait to get started on Hong Kong's economy, and splicing it with their own.

The puppet legislature in Hong Kong--the opposition quit long ago, knowing resistance was futile--has passed another law to drastically reduce the voters' influence on the vote. The new bill increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers who are in charge of city business, and allows the city's National Security Department (a city's national security department?) to check the backgrounds of all those running for office, to make sure the would-be candidates are "patriotic" enough for government work. Perhaps mainland China is getting too close to the Iranians. They're picking up bad habits.

Of course the Red Chinese would want to pick the candidates before the voters pick the candidates. It reminds us of the story of a young Chinese student explaining to a friend in the West that China's elections were actually more free than anything found in the democracies. After all, he said, how can your elections truly be free if the wrong side wins?

According to the Associated Press, the number of seats in Hong Kong's legislature will also be expanded to 90, with nearly half of them elected by a pro-Beijing election committee. The number of lawmakers directly elected by the people of Hong Kong will be cut from 35 to 20.

A good time was had by all. As mentioned, the pro-democracy lawmakers quit en masse last year in protest of bills that were being rammed through the process. But this year is even better! Those who back The Party say these latest bills have been much easier to pass without opposition. They remember when democrats would disrupt things by "debating" or "filibustering" or "voting the wrong way." Those people just stalled things. It's much smoother this way, with only one point of view allowed.

The world remembers, after all, the protests and anti-government strife before the pandemic hit. Democracy is messy. Authoritarianism is easier. Besides, most of the outspoken pro-democracy advocates are in jail. If they are still protesting in there, no pain-in-the-neck Western photographer can spread the images around the world.

UPI reports that the "patriots" bill passed the Hong Kong legislature 40-2, with the two against votes coming from lawmakers who are considered not loyal to Beijing. We expect such disloyalty to be corrected soonest.

This is how a democracy is dismantled. Not with voter identification laws, but with puppet governments making puppet decisions. And no opposition allowed.