Police: Cards in car lead to arrest

Authorities charged a Jacksonville woman with 17 counts of theft by receiving after a traffic stop Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

About 8:40 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Rayven Jones, 32, for having fictitious license plates in the 120 block of Pike Avenue, the report said.

A search of the vehicle turned up 10 credit cards, three driver's licenses, three Medicaid cards and a Social Security card, according to the report.

Jones was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was charged with 10 felony counts of theft by receiving, seven misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving, misdemeanor improper use of evidences of registration and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. She was no longer on the jail roster Thursday night.

10-year-old in car struck by gunfire

A 10-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon, according to a Little Rock police spokesman.

The girl was in a vehicle when she was struck by gunfire at West 16th and Johnson streets about 4:15 p.m., police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said.

Occupants of the vehicle went to the Little Rock police 12th Street substation for help, Barnes said, and an officer took the girl to a hospital for medical attention.

Investigators have collected shell casing at the scene and interviewed people involved, Barnes said.

Prisoner accused in cell's flooding

A Pulaski County prisoner damaged his cell early Thursday morning, according to an arrest report.

Daunte Kimble, 19, of Little Rock broke the sprinkler head in his cell at 12:30 a.m., flooding his cell with water, the report said.

Kimble did the same thing on May 18.

He was originally arrested on April 20 on a terroristic threatening charge.

He remains in jail with bail set at $28,500 and faces additional charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief and felony impacting the operation of a vital facility.