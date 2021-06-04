Area students included on Arkansas Tech Dean's List

Arkansas Tech University at Russellville announced its Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester, including local students.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

The following Dean's List honorees from Southeast Arkansas are listed by hometowns:

PINE BLUFF -- Ashton Rivers Copeland, Shelby Elizabeth Hardke, Takeisha Christine Newton, Shelby Alese Robinson (4.0);

WHITE HALL -- Abby Marie Attwood (4.0), Kendall Brooke Ellison (4.0), Arianna Nicole Fuller, Makayla Nicole Henderson, Allison Paige Herrin (4.0), Madison Elizabeth-Ann Herring (4.0), Adam Russell Johnston, Carolyn Nicole Mullikin, Brittney Nichole Osborn, Laura Elizabeth Reddin, Alyssa Lauren Ruff (4.0), Amanda Noelle Skuban, Zachary Thomas Spadoni (4.0), Brenna L. Stroud, Austin Drake Terrell (4.0), Josie Annette Tomboli, Olivia Grace Via (4.0), Mykenzie Denise Williams;

SHERIDAN -- Kassidy Michelle Bradshaw, Hope Emily Emerson, Jacob Ryan Holloway (4.0), MacKenzie Fay Hughes (4.0), Mckenzie Lee Lem, Hanna Lea McClendon (4.0), Maranda Dawn McLemore (4.0), Kaelyn Elizabeth Mills, Austin Grant Moore (4.0), Sarah Grace Moore (4.0), Charles Fletcher Nutt, Kristen Ashleigh Pinkerton, Hayden Lane Vaughn, Devin Renee' Williams-Anton (4.0);

ALTHEIMER -- Keonna Lashae Thomas (4.0);

REDFIELD -- Bailey Nicole Hughes;

DeWITT -- Zontray Jerome Kendall (4.0);

DUMAS -- Lynnsey Brooke Moreland;

HERMITAGE -- Genesis Victoria Garay (4.0);

IVAN -- Jackson Thomas Gray;

LEOLA -- Olivia McCartney Sherbert (4.0);

MONTICELLO -- Anna-Marie Pesaresi (4.0);

PRATTSVILLE -- Bay Garrett Fleming;

RISON -- Nathan Lee Hendrix (4.0), Justin Thomas Jacobs, Caleb Lee Sipes, Trenton Michael Williams (4.0);

STUTTGART -- Annabel Grace Mckinney, Ross Waeger Seidenschwarz;

WARREN -- Braden Cole Jones (4.0), Kade Adam Weaver (4.0).