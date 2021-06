Gentry, circa 1918: "After living here a while, the life is not so simple, as you see these are not ox teams nor wagons. The fare is not so bad, as you will observe the lady in white, who is crossing the street, she is not especially thin. I make haste to say this is not me. Although both C.F. and myself are now what is termed 'stout.'"

