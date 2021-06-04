The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF June 3, 2021

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-20-174. (In the Matter of the Adoption of A.M.P. and A.A.P.) Brince Plymale v. Jeremy Alan Rogers and Brandie Nichole Rogers, from Logan County Circuit Court, Southern District. Reversed and dismissed; court of appeals' opinion vacated.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-20-82. Stark Ligon, as Executive Director of the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Professional Conduct v. Teresa Lynette Bloodman, Attorney at Law, Arkansas Bar No. 2005055, an Original Action. Petitioner's petition for contempt. Dismissed. Special Justices Jeffrey Hatfield and Rebecca Blass join. Wood and Wynne, JJ., not participating.