As business activity bounces back, index for services shoots up

U.S. service providers expanded at the fastest pace on record in May, highlighting the rapid improvement in business activity across the economy.

The Institute for Supply Management's services index rose to 64 last month -- the highest in data back to 1997 -- from 62.7 in April, data showed Thursday. Readings above 50 signal growth, and the gauge exceeded the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The figures underscore rising demand for a host of services, such as air travel, hotel stays and meals out, as social activity picks up and pandemic restrictions ease. Pent-up consumer demand and steady business investment should provide plenty of juice for the recovery in the months ahead, but challenges remain.

Similar to the group's manufacturing survey, the report showed elevated price pressures, growing order backlogs and softening in the pace of hiring. Limited availability of both materials and skilled workers risks tempering the pace of economic growth.

"The rate of expansion is very strong, as businesses have reopened and production capacity has increased," Anthony Nieves, chairman of the institute's Services Business Survey Committee, said in a statement. "However, some capacity constraints, material shortages, weather-related delays, and challenges in logistics and employment resources continue."

All 18 services industries reported growth in May, led by retailers, wholesalers, construction firms and entertainment and recreation providers.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The index of prices paid for materials advanced to the second-highest level on record as the gauge of order backlogs at service providers climbed to a record. Supplier delivery times lengthened.

The institute's measure of services employment slipped in May to a still-strong 55.3 from 58.8 a month earlier. Earlier this week, the group said its factory employment index fell to a six-month low.

"Even if all the businesses right now tried to reopen everything tomorrow, they couldn't do it because they have capacity issues," Nieves said on a call with reporters. "They don't have the labor. They don't have the production capabilities."