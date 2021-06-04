BASEBALL: Cuadrado's slam powers Drillers past Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Romer Cuadrado almost equaled his season offensive numbers on one swing of the bat Thursday night.

The Tulsa left-fielder had just two homers and six RBIs on the season for the Drillers prior to Thursday's game at Arvest Ballpark, but his second-inning grand slam proved to be the difference in a 7-6 win against Northwest Arkansas.

The Drillers (16-11) took advantage of the Naturals' inability to throw strikes as a double and two walks by Northwest Arkansas starter Alec Marsh loaded the bases for Cuadrado, the Drillers' nine-hole hitter who was batting .200 coming into the game. Naturals walked eight batters in the game and hit another batter.

"We didn't have our best stuff tonight," said Naturals manager Scott Thorman. "These things happen. We'll try to bounce back tomorrow and be better."

Marsh lasted just 2.2 innings and allowed five hits and four earned runs, but he struck out five.

The Drillers used starter Aaron Oschenbein for just 1.2 innings. Oschenbein allowed Northwest Arkansas just one hit. Andre Jackson came on for Oschenbein in the second with two outs and his first pitch to Naturals center fielder Dairon Blanco was blasted over the wall in right-center for a solo home run, his second of the season.

Jackson settled down after the homer and went 4.1 innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts.

Trailing 4-1, the Naturals ran into an inning-ending out in the fourth that killed a potential rally. Freddy Fermin and Blanco walked to put two runners aboard. Travis Jones lined a single into center and Fermin tried to score from second, but on the play, Drillers center fielder Jeren Kendall fired a laser to third baseman Kody Hoese to nail Blanco, who was trying to go from first-to-third on the hit. The out was made before Fermin could touch the plate for the third out, preventing the Naturals from scoring the run. That run proved costly in the one-run loss.

"That came back to bite us for sure," said Thorman. "That's a lesson to be learned that every run is important until the game is over. It's a teaching moment that we will learn from and move on."

Blanco had a big night at the plate for Northwest Arkansas, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Jones had the other two hits for the Naturals.

"He had a great night," said Thorman of his center fielder who came into the game batting .138. "He got a big home run in the second off their reliever and I thought his timing on the fastball was there. Blanco can hit. It's just a matter of time before it starts to come around."

Tulsa added two runs in the fifth to take a 6-1 lead before Northwest Arkansas (12-13) scored its second run on an RBI single by Blanco in the sixth, scoring Nick Pratto to make it 6-2. The inning was kept alive when Dennicher Carrasco hit a towering pop-up on the infield that Drillers' second baseman Mann failed to catch. Blanco followed with his RBI single.

The Drillers went deep again in the seventh when Davin Mann homered off Naturals' reliever Nolan Watson, a solo blast to right-center and a 7-2 lead.

There was a scare in the eighth as Carrasco blasted a hard shot up the middle that hit Drillers pitcher Zach Willeman in the back of the head. Willeman was checked by the training staff of both teams, and threw a couple of warm-up pitches, but was removed from the game.

Fermin scored from first on the play to make it 7-3 and Carrasco raced all the way to third base. Carrasco scored on a ringing triple off the wall in left by Blanco to make it 7-4 before Jones launched a monster shot off Guillermo Zuniga, who replaced Willeman, a two-run shot to left to make it a one-run game. The Naturals went quietly in the ninth to end the game.

Drillers clean-up hitter Carlos Rincon had a rough night at the plate with five strikeouts.