City sued over removal of flags

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith attorney has sued the city for removing a historical flag display and bronze markers from Riverfront Park.

Attorney Joey McCutchen, in a lawsuit filed Thursday, accused the city of violating the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act when it removed the historical flag display and bronze markers from the park in April 2020. The law, Act 1003 of the 2021 legislative session, took effect April 29.

The lawsuit is filed on grounds that the city's removal of the flags violates the law by not replacing the flags or obtaining a waiver within 60 days of relocating, removing and rededicating them.

The flags that previously flew at the park were the French Fleur-Di-Lis flag, the Spanish Cross of Lorraine flag, the French Tri-Color Flag, the U.S. 15-Star Flag, the U.S. 20-Star Flag, the U.S. 24-Star Flag and the Confederate States of America Flag. They were erected in 2001 to represent the flags that have flown over the city since 1699.

The flags initially were removed because they were tattered and needed to be replaced, according to a June 2020 email exchange between City Administrator Carl Geffken, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman and Parks Director Doug Reinert. Dingman in an email advocated for leaving three flagpoles for the United States, Arkansas and Fort Smith flags and sending the other flags and interpretation plaque to the Fort Smith Museum of History.

In a Sept. 4 email, Geffken stated he and other officials had discussed changing the flags flown at the park after the death of George Floyd in May 2020. He also said his decision to remove the flags would maintain a piece of history "from potential harm."

"Geffken's decision to permanently remove the historical flags was not communicated to the public at the time of the above mentioned emails," the lawsuit states.

Historic flags and plaques located on public property that honor historical events are monuments subject to the law. The lawsuit argues the flag display is "clearly" a historical monument because it was erected on public property to commemorate historical events related to the city.

Colby Roe, legal counsel for the city, stated in a letter to the city the flags wouldn't count because he doesn't believe they have been "installed, erected for, or named or dedicated in honor of a historical person, historical event, public service organization, firefighter, police officer, military organization, or military unit," as the law states.

Roe also argued a "historical monument" didn't exist because it was removed before the law went into effect.

The city plans to commemorate the U.S. Armed Forces with a flag display along the riverfront. The lawsuit argues other locations like Gateway Park could hold the display without violating state law.

City communication manager Shari Cooper argued the proposed flag display "dovetails nicely" with Thursday's announcement of Ebbing Air National Guard Base as the preferred location for an F-35 Lightning II training center and the new home for a Singaporean F-16 training unit.

"Our focus is on positive energy developing from today's exciting announcement," Cooper said in a written statement to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.