Clearing of Floyd site draws protesters

MINNEAPOLIS -- Arriving before dawn Thursday, city workers began removing memorials and barricades at the Minneapolis intersection where the police killed George Floyd just over a year ago. The unannounced effort to reopen the area to traffic instead brought hundreds of people to the scene in protest.

The crews arrived at 4:30 a.m. with bulldozers and other equipment to move the concrete barriers that have for more than a year blocked the intersection outside Cup Foods. In May 2020, a white police officer knelt on the neck of Floyd, a Black man, outside the corner store for more than nine minutes as he took his last breaths.

The corner at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, now known unofficially as "George Floyd Square," had evolved into a community space that people visited from around the world, to pay their respects or simply to say that they had been there. When a jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering Floyd in April, hundreds of people broke out in cheers outside Cup Foods.

But the intersection had also become an autonomous zone of sorts that the police avoided.

Some residents complained that it had become dangerous and detrimental to nearby businesses. Several shootings have occurred in the area, including in daylight on the anniversary of Floyd's death last month, attracting negative attention.

The city's decision to open the spot back up to traffic sparked anger among some activists. Hundreds of people flocked to the scene and began replacing the barriers that have halted traffic in a one-block radius around the South Minneapolis intersection.

"I think it's wrong," said D.J. Hooker, a community activist who arrived early Thursday after hearing that the memorial was being taken down. "This is not what they should be doing while people are trying to still heal."

Workers were preserving the artwork and other artifacts that they removed from the corner, spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said, and they left a large, raised fist in the center of the intersection in place. She said the city was working with the Agape Movement, an organization that has provided security in the area and worked with the city to improve the relationship between police and residents.

"We are collectively committed to establishing a permanent memorial at the intersection, preserving the artwork, and making the area an enduring space for racial healing," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council Members Andrea Jenkins and Alondra Cano, said in a joint statement Thursday. They said the city was "playing a supportive role" to help the Agape Movement and community leaders in the removal, though city workers seemed to be taking the lead.

The group had advised city officials about how to peacefully reopen the intersection, member Akeem Cubie said, but the officials had not told him exactly when it would be cleared. Cubie dismissed the mayor's suggestion that city officials were only playing a secondary role.

"That is the narrative," he said. "They don't want to take the backlash coming in here."

In the days after Floyd's death, a makeshift memorial ballooned outside of Cup Foods, a store that many residents rely on to buy produce, cellphones or cigarettes, and where a store clerk had called 911 to report that Floyd had used a fake $20 bill, drawing Chauvin and other officers to the scene.

For nearly a year, the city has debated how to handle the memorial and blockade. Last year, officials renamed two blocks of Chicago Avenue around the intersection "George Perry Floyd Jr. Place."

On Thursday, a representative of Cup Foods praised the city's move to reopen the area to traffic.

"Businesses can once again thrive," said Jamar Nelson, a spokesman for Cup Foods since Floyd's death. "Now, hopefully, a memorial can be put in place, to respect the Floyd family and the community."

McKenzie said the changes would allow traffic to flow through the intersection again.

"We certainly acknowledge this intersection will never return to normal," she said, "but we've heard from residents and businesses that really need to reconnect their neighborhood."