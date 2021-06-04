Elkins School Board approves technology purchases

ELKINS -- The School Board approved a $138,000 technology purchase during a special meeting Wednesday to make sure the district has the equipment it needs for the next school year.

"We're seeing much longer lead times from our suppliers when we order devices, so we needed to get it approved as early as we could so we could go ahead and get those orders put in," Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum said.

The board voted 3-0 in support of the purchase. Brian Delozier, board president, and Jeff Barnett were absent, Mangrum said.

Elkins provides Chromebooks for all students and will purchase 110 devices for students, 30 devices for teachers and 25 high-speed laptops for a new computer science classroom at the high school, he said.

The district has a replacement cycle for devices, as some devices reach the end of their usefulness each year, he said.

The purchase will be paid for through the district's operating budget, a $30,000 startup grant from the Arkansas Department of Education's Career and Technical Division, and pandemic relief money the district will receive through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Mangrum said.

The board also unanimously approved spending $29,700 on Lexia Learning software to offer supplementary literacy support to the district's K-8 students. It will replace the Imagine Learning software the district has been using to provide supplementary support to K-5 students, Mangrum said.

The new software will help address learning gaps students may be experiencing due to the pandemic, he said. The purchase is also being paid for through relief money, he said.