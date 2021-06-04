Blaze at Iranian oil refinery extinguished

TEHRAN, Iran -- A fire that broke out at an oil refinery near Iran's capital and sent a huge plume of black smoke into the sky over Tehran was extinguished on Thursday, after more than 20 hours, a news agency reported.

The semiofficial ISNA agency quoted the country's deputy oil minister, Alireza Sadeghabadi, as saying the blaze was first fully contained and then finally put out.

"The courageous actions by firefighters ... led to the complete extinguishing of the fire and prevented the flames from spreading to other nearby tanks," said Sadeghabadi, thanking the fire department.

The fire broke out at the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran on Wednesday night. The Oil Ministry's SHANA news agency said it was caused by a leak in two waste tanks at the facility. Authorities initially suggested the flames affected a liquefied petroleum gas pipeline at the refinery.

Jalal Maleki, spokesman for the Tehran Fire Department, told state TV that 10 fire department stations, including 60 heavy operating vehicles and more than 180 firefighters, took part in the operation to battle the blaze.

The head of Tehran's emergency medical services, Payman Saberian, said 11 people were injured, with four in hospitals, ISNA reported.

EU questions Greek use of sound cannon

BRUSSELS -- The European Union expressed concern Thursday about Greece's use of a sound cannon to scare migrants away from its borders, raising questions over whether the device contravenes the 27-nation bloc's laws on fundamental rights.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise from an armored truck over the frontier into Turkey. The long-range acoustic device, or "sound cannon," is the size of a small TV set but can match the volume of a jet engine.

It's part of a vast array of physical and experimental new digital barriers being installed and tested at the 125-mile Greek border with Turkey to stop people entering the EU without authorization.

European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said the EU's executive branch "noted with concern the reports in the media concerning this system of sound cannon" and will be seeking information from Athens about its use.

Jahnz said that while EU member countries like Greece get to decide how they manage their borders, their methods "should conform to European fundamental rights, including the right to dignity."

Minorities kept from British palace jobs

LONDON -- Buckingham Palace barred ethnic minorities from office jobs during the 1960s, the Guardian newspaper reported Thursday, citing documents in Britain's National Archives.

The revelation, published on the newspaper's front page, was based on papers showing that Queen Elizabeth II's chief financial manager told civil servants in 1968 that it was not the palace's practice to hire "coloured immigrants or foreigners" for clerical posts and other office jobs.

The palace replied forcefully to the historical allegations, stressing that the queen and her household comply "in principle and in practice" with anti-discrimination legislation.

"Claims based on a second-hand account of conversations from over 50 years ago should not be used to draw or infer conclusions about modern-day events or operations," a palace spokesman said, speaking on the customary condition of anonymity.

The Guardian's allegations stem from its investigation into the palace's use of a mechanism known as "crown consent," under which the monarch grants permission for Parliament to debate laws affecting her.

Parliament approved laws barring discrimination based on race and sex in the 1970s. Documents in the National Archives show how the queen's advisers influenced the wording of that legislation, the newspaper said.

4 people killed in Kabul van bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A bomb ripped through a minivan in a mostly Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital on Thursday, killing at least four people, a police spokesman said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz, said the attack happened in western Kabul. The area is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shiite Muslims.

The Islamic State group has carried out similar bombings in the area, including an attack on two minivans on Tuesday that killed at least 10 people.

Shiites are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan, and the local Islamic State affiliate has declared war against them. In a statement late on Wednesday, IS said they had also bombed an electrical grid station on Tuesday, leaving much of Kabul in darkness.

Violence and chaos continues to escalate in Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO continue their final withdrawal of the remaining 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and 7,000 allied forces. The last of the troops will be gone by Sept. 11 at the latest.