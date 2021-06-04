FEMA ends review of flood damage

BENTONVILLE -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency finished its assessment, and now the waiting game begins for Benton County and cities impacted by April flooding.

Staff members from the federal agency's Region 6 were in the county last week to assess damage from heavy rain that fell April 28. Region 6 is based in Denton, Texas, and oversees Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Parts of Benton County had 6 to 8 inches of rain in two hours April 28. Benton County Judge Barry Moehring signed an emergency disaster declaration May 5.

The judge's declaration allowed for resources to be requested from the state, if needed. The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management then does site visits for a preliminary damage assessment to verify the damage amounts reported are correct, said Robert T. McGowen, county administrator of public safety.

Once the assessment is complete, state emergency management officials contact FEMA if they feel a county meets the statewide threshold for a presidential disaster declaration. Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a disaster for Benton County on May 17. The assessment process is then done with FEMA to determine if damage amounts are correct, McGowen said.

FEMA staff visited sites such as a bridge on East Gaiche Road in southwest Benton County that was destroyed. They also met with city representatives who reported damage and visited those sites as well, McGowen said.

The county and cities estimate total public infrastructure damage at $6.2 million. The county listed $900,000 in damage to roads and bridges.

"No idea when we will hear back from FEMA. It is a long process," McGowen said.

If the county receives a state disaster declaration, the county and impacted cities can receive up to $500,000 from the state. The percentages are 35% from the state and a 65% local share, McGowen said.

Reimbursement is unlimited if the county receives a presidential disaster declaration, and each entity is reimbursed at 75% from the federal government with a 25% local share, McGowen said.

The countywide threshold to qualify for state assistance is $861,009. That number comes from a rate of $3.89 per person based on the 2010 census, McGowen said. To receive federal assistance, the threshold statewide for damage caused by the weather event is $4,019,000, a county news release stated.

Floodwater in April washed out another area of the Lake Bella Vista dam in Bentonville. The dam was first damaged during flooding in 2008 and has had additional flood damage since. Bentonville listed $589,400 in damage including an estimated $358,878 to Lake Bella Vista and the dam, according to information the city provided to the county.

State Emergency Management last week denied a request for flood assistance to individuals in the county with private property damage.

Separate assessments are done for individual and public property, McGowen said. Individual assistance is based on a point system that state Emergency Management uses, not a dollar amount. The losses for individual assistance have to be uninsured or they don't count, he said.