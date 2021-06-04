NATIONAL JUNIOR COLLEGE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

NO. 1 HUTCHINSON (KAN.) VS. NO. 2 SNOW (UTAH) WHEN 4 p.m. Saturday WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock TICKETS General admission, $12. Club level tickets are $45.

TELEVISION CBS Sports Network RECORDS Hutchinson 7-0; Snow 8-0 COACHES Drew Dallas (7-0 in first season at Hutchinson); Zac Erekson (8-0 in first season at Snow) SERIES This the first meeting between the two teams.

PREVIOUS GAMES Hutchinson went undefeated for the first time since 1969 by beating Dodge City (Kan.) 70-14 on May 16. Snow capped the third unbeaten season in school history when it whipped Gordon Fine Arts and Sports Academy (Okla.) 77-0 on May 15.

NOTEWORTHY Snow won seven of its eight games by at least 20 points. Hutchinson has five victories by at least that same margin. … Hutchinson went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 NJCAA team after being ranked in the top spot in the preseason. According to Coach Drew Dallas, the Blue Dragons put in a lot of work to stay there. “We had one goal, and that wasn’t going to be accomplished until the end of the season,” he said. “Really, we quit looking at the end goal and started focusing on the day-by-day process, and that’s how we handled it. We got to the point where our only focus was the task at hand, which was what we were doing that day. And then, we took that week-by-week mentality and got things going.”. … The 2020 title game was pushed from the fall to the spring because of covid-19. The last championship game was played in Pittsburg, Kan., in 2019, in which Mississippi Gulf Coast beat Lackawanna (Pa.) 24-13. … This year is the first time that Snow has gone unbeaten since 2008. … Hutchinson tight end Ivan Thomas (17 catches, 323 yards, 6 TDs) has committed to Louisiana Tech. … Snow, the highest scoring team in the NJCAA at 52.1 points per game, have a number of players among the top 10 in several offensive categories. Quarterback Garrett Beach is ranked No. 9 in the country in passing with 1,532 yards and 22 touchdowns. Running back Seth Kaelin is sixth in rushing with 703 yards and 120 carries. He’s also scored nine touchdowns. Wide receiver Tejhuan Palmer sits seventh in receiving with 28 catches for 566 yards, with a division-leading 10 scores. “They’re really balanced offensively and are very good at what they do,” Dallas said of Snow. “They’re almost 50-50 run and pass and are successful on both ends of it. They’ve got some good talent to go along with some good coaching.” Several Snow players in today’s game have committed to play college football at NCAA Division I schools next season as well. Palmer has pledged to Alabama-Birmingham while offensive linemen Bob Schick will play at Virginia Tech and Cormack Boyer is headed to Weber State. … Four of Snow’s coaches have played at BYU, including Coach Zac Erekson. … Hutchinson is trying to win a national title for the first time while Snow is gunning for its second crown after winning the championship in 1985. … War Memorial Stadium will serve as the host of the title game again in 2022 and 2023.