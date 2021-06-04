FYI: Founders Day Saturday in Rogers

Today

Junk Ranch -- 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road near Prairie Grove. $10/Friday (includes two-day admission); $5/Saturday. thejunkranch.net.

Virtual Architecture Tour -- 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday -- Starts with yoga at noon and includes music by The Royale at 5 p.m. and Irie Lions at 7:15 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Book Release -- For John Two-Hawks' "Of Mist and Stone," 6-8 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. Free admission; books & prints by artist Teresa Sullivan will be for sale. johntwohawks.com.

Tails & Tales Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Saturday

Walk and Talk -- An Hour of Fayetteville Square History with J. B. Hogan, 10 a.m., meet at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Sale -- All genres of fiction and non-fiction plus dvds, cds, audio books, etc., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library verandah. Hosted by Friends of the Library to benefit programs for children and teens. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Studio -- Featuring new bicycle paintings, 1-6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, George Dombek Studio & Gallery, 844 Blue Springs Road in Fayetteville. 442-8976.

Writing Workshop -- "Pandemic Poems" with Noelia Cerna, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Battlefield Tour -- 3 p.m., meet at Hindman Hall Museum, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. $3-$5. 846-2990.

Forest Concert Series -- Dawson Hollow, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges' Early American Gallery. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover The Grounds Workshop -- Natural Ink Making with Katherine Rutter, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges' Durand Studio. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

