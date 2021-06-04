Game-inspired class to teach art to youths

Olivia Valentine of Rison will begin teaching glass art June 12 to children and teens at the Arkansas Craft School at Mountain View.

Valentine's classes are part of a MINDcraft workshop -- a series of Minecraft-inspired classes for youths, according to the Cleveland County Herald.

The series is designed to provide an opportunity to move youths off their screens and into the school's studios, where they will be able to make the items they craft in the Minecraft video game, shifting the virtual reality to an in-person, hands-on experience, according to the school.

Participants will be able to make the game's most popular items such as enchanted shovels, pieces of armor, potions, diamond swords and their own crafting table.

"This is an opportunity for me to teach a lot of youth who enjoy Minecraft like myself and learn hands-on crafts," said Valentine of her first time teaching.

She is also expected to begin lampworking classes and more for adults through the school at a later time. Those courses will be on beginner and intermediate levels.

The series of workshops will occur every Saturday from June 12 until July 31. To learn more or to sign a child or teen up for a course, visit https://arkansascraftschool.org/classes.

Valentine is also the art designer for the Shark, a sculpture at The ART Yard at The ARTSpace on Main at Pine Bluff. Southeast Arkansas College welding students crafted the Shark primarily out of horseshoes, according to a Facebook post by the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. (See related story in today's Commercial.)

Valentine's art studio and business, Studi'O by Olivia Valentine, is located at Rison.