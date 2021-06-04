Gulf of Mexico’s ‘dead zone’ summer forecast: Average

NEW ORLEANS — Federal scientists Thursday predicted an average “dead zone” — a low-oxygen or hypoxic area — in the Gulf of Mexico, where a large area of water holding too little oxygen to keep marine animals alive forms every summer.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its analysis of five university models indicates that this summer’s dead zone area will cover about 4,880 square miles.

However, the agency said that the size of the zone could shrink considerably if a hurricane or tropical storm stirs up the water and mixes in oxygen in the weeks before a July measurement cruise.

That’s close to the five-year average of 5,400 square miles, NOAA said. It’s also bigger than the nation of Vanuatu, nearly double the size of the state of Delaware and 2.5 times a goal set in 2001 by the Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force.

The dead zone is created as calm weather lets water from Mississippi River form a layer above the Gulf’s salt water, which is denser. The Mississippi River drains 40% of the continental United States, including all or part of 32 states.