Happy birthday (June 4): You make unorthodox choices with results so interesting you'll talk and teach on the subject of your own unconventionality. But now, it's about figuring out how things fit together as well as finding and cherishing the people who help you make it work.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You appreciate the people who tune into you without making you work for it. You don't have to raise your voice to be heard. It is with soft insistence that you make your point or get your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll take notice of those who seem to be misreading reality. They likely have a personal motive for doing so, but who doesn't? That's the thing about reality — everyone gets to have one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As infinite as your soul may be, you've plenty of internal resources that are as exhaustible as any external resource. Come from a soulful place and avoid depletion.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Often, from inside a dream, you don't realize that you're dreaming until you start coming out of the thing. At that point, you can see the available option of waking up. Today brings a similar dynamic.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Maybe you didn't plan it just right, or maybe you left just the opening that destiny needed to stick a hand in. So waste no time in worry. Use what you have and then back off and accept the assist.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The marketplace will take whatever money you have to throw at it. If you want to fix the problem for $10, you can. If you want to fix it for $10,000, you can. Get informed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Stories don't last if they are not told and retold. So don't worry about whether you said it before, especially if it's part of your family heritage. Say it again. You learn and share something a little different every time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You will be remarkably versatile in your approach to love. You can be intellectual about it, imaginative, intuitive or kinesthetic, reading all you need to know in the language of gestures and movements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You don't have to have the same taste as someone to appreciate your connection. You'll experience things together, each with a takeaway that is different from and enhanced by the other.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don't think about it much, nor do you walk around feeling any different from anyone else. And yet, your unique past has made you stronger. You continue to draw strength and ideas from what you learned back there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It could be considered a stretch to put today's task in the category of "fun," but it's the sort of job that is easier to do than avoid. Also, being the one who handles things without hesitation or complaint makes you awesome.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You prefer to surround yourself with items that have use and meaning to you; otherwise, it's more to organize with very little reward for doing so. What story do your material possessions tell about you?

COSMIC COLOR WHEEL

Color is a manifestation of light, a reflection that could even be called a rejection, as the thing reflected back is the color that the thing is not. At a scientific level, color is an indicator of its opposite. Mars and Pluto move into an opposition that throws emotional colors our way. Look for the sadness in reaching out, the happiness in letting go.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Theoretically, you can have a wonderful time without falling in love, although it usually doesn’t go that way.

Theoretically, you can have a wonderful time without falling in love, although it usually doesn’t go that way. TAURUS: Love is a tango — strong and sudden movement, synchronicity and passion.

Love is a tango — strong and sudden movement, synchronicity and passion. GEMINI: You’re like a mirror to someone. The question is this: How flattering a mirror do you want to be?

You’re like a mirror to someone. The question is this: How flattering a mirror do you want to be? CANCER: There’s a showiness to the proceedings, a glamour infusion that’s come just in time.

There’s a showiness to the proceedings, a glamour infusion that’s come just in time. LEO: A little planning and excitement, some work, some rest… the love sector thrives on this recipe.

A little planning and excitement, some work, some rest… the love sector thrives on this recipe. VIRGO: Love is a slippery slope, and one you’ll have fun sliding down.

Love is a slippery slope, and one you’ll have fun sliding down. LIBRA: People get bored of too much of one thing, so you’re sure to hit a range.

People get bored of too much of one thing, so you’re sure to hit a range. SCORPIO: Someone is trying to elicit a very specific response from you and will not give up until you’ve given it. Of course, you can always walk away.

Someone is trying to elicit a very specific response from you and will not give up until you’ve given it. Of course, you can always walk away. SAGITTARIUS: You will be comforted by someone’s presence.

You will be comforted by someone’s presence. CAPRICORN: You’ll adore most the one who inspires your creativity.

You’ll adore most the one who inspires your creativity. AQUARIUS: Ever just, you only want the amount of attention you can comfortably return.

Ever just, you only want the amount of attention you can comfortably return. PISCES: If you can’t leave someone alone, blame the invisible ties that bind. What can you put into the air that will reveal how you’re connected?

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Staying home together, which has been the safest choice for so many months, will be among the weekend’s least appealing options for high-energy Aries and Gemini. Of course, their relationship is, in and of itself, a kind of escape from the world’s way of thinking and doing things. These two create their own ecosystem where the sky is lit by possibility and rushing waters of novelty collide on excitement’s shore.