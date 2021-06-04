• Chelsea Aspelund, an Alaskan National Guard major, said a dozen mountaineers "were like, 'OK, let's all go,'" abandoning their trek after several days of poor weather on the Klutan Glacier in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park when a Chinook helicopter finally arrived to rescue two climbers ill with high-elevation sickness and another with frostbite.

• Keiajah Brooks, 21, faces disorderly conduct and other charges after being accused of protesting after midnight outside the home of Savannah, Ga., Mayor Van Johnson, whose policies, she said, have encouraged the gentrification of Black and poor neighborhoods in the city.

• Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, opened the state's annual Burmese python hunt contest, giving professional and amateur hunters the chance to win prizes for killing the snakes, an invasive species that is ravaging native mammal and bird populations in the wild.

• Kenneth Manzanares, a Utah man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the beating of his wife, Kristy, on a cruise to Alaska, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in Juneau.

• Manuel Gonzales, a Democrat running for sheriff of Bernalillo County, N.M., was interrupted while on stage at a campaign event when a drone with a sex toy attached buzzed overhead, followed by a man who called him a "tyrant" and punched him.

• Robert Moses of Berkeley, Mo., convicted of fatally shooting his 51-year-old brother nearly six years ago during an argument in the home they shared, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Daniel Jenkins, 22, of Dallas, one of four men accused in a string of kidnappings and robberies that targeted gay men using a dating app, pleaded guilty to five federal hate crime charges, prosecutors said.

• Bryan Joseph, 46, of Jefferson Parish, La., a convicted drug dealer who prosecutors said sold heroin to a man who died from an overdose in the restroom of a fast-food outlet in Harvey in 2018, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

• Paxton Smith, the 2021 valedictorian at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, scrapped a graduation speech approved by administrators and replaced it with one calling Texas' new "heartbeat" abortion law "a war on my body and a war on my rights," saying she expected her microphone to be cut off midway through but she was able to complete the speech.