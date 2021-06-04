June 4, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

I-40 bridge fix likely to take through July; Buttigieg visits closed span

Repairs on a steel support beam on the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River are expected to take through at least July, transportation officials said Thursday as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with regional officials.

The six-lane, 19,535-foot Hernando de Soto Bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee has been closed since May 11, when an inspection revealed a crack in the beam. The bridge will not reopen until the two-phase repair process is complete.

New renter protections set to start in state this fall

A sanitary sewage system and plumbing that conforms to "applicable building and housing codes in existence at the time of installation" is one of six measures guaranteed to Arkansas tenants who sign leases after Nov. 1, under a new law passed during the state General Assembly's 2021 session.

Housing and tenants' rights advocates say Act 1052 doesn't go far enough and lacks certain provisions required to make it a true "warranty of habitability."

1st incentives given out for vaccinations

Scratch-off lottery tickets or gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses -- offered as incentives to Arkansans who get covid-19 vaccinations -- were handed out to just over 140 people on Tuesday, the first day the rewards could be claimed, a state Department of Health spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Prairie Grove lawyer sues over free speech concerns after contract killed

A Prairie Grove lawyer whose state contract to represent abused and neglected children was canceled after his state representative reported that he had criticized her efforts to restrict medical care for transgender children sued on Wednesday the two court administrators who made the decision to get rid of him, claiming they had violated his free-speech rights to appease the lawmaker.

McPherson inmates lap up chance to train dogs through Paws in Prison

After about five years of planning, the Arkansas Department of Corrections' McPherson Unit became the seventh facility in the system to join the Paws in Prison program.

The initiative matches inmates with rescue dogs from shelters around the state, then professional dog trainers teach the inmates to train the dogs to prepare them for adoption after the canines graduate from the program.