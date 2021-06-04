Krzyzewski's finish comes on his terms

Maybe the signs were there all along last season that Mike Krzyzewski was ready for an exit: scolding a student journalist for an innocuous question, having an NBA prospect quit midseason to prepare for the draft, and openly questioning whether there should be a season while the coronavirus was rampant in the United States.

And, of course, Duke being absent from the NCAA men's basketball tournament for the first time in 26 years -- a circumstance set up by a 13-11 start and cemented by a late-season virus outbreak within the program.

Those episodes, all taken together, made it seem plausible that for Krzyzewski, with his five national championships, record 1,170 victories over his career at Army and Duke and standing as a lion of the coaching fraternity, enough was enough.

It wasn't quite that way, though, Krzyzewski said Thursday at Cameron Indoor Stadium during an hourlong news conference that was in equal parts pep rally, farewell tour kickoff and confirmation that, like almost everything else about Duke men's basketball in the past 41 years, Krzyzewski's exit would be dictated on his terms.

Krzyzewski, 74, will coach one more season because he still relishes his job -- who wouldn't given a roster primed for another crack at a national championship?

"I love what I do," he said Thursday in reply to a question from Jake Piazza, the Duke Chronicle reporter he had scolded last season. "If you work at what you love, it's not work. I've never looked at it like I've got a bad job. I've got a great job. And I think about it all the time."

Krzyzewski had grown up in a working-class Polish neighborhood west of downtown Chicago, and he cut his teeth in basketball playing for a demanding young coach at Army: Bobby Knight. He was so unknown when he was hired at Duke -- his last team at Army in 1979-80 had a 9-17 record -- that he had to spell his name for the reporters who showed up at his introductory news conference.

And by the end of the 1983 season, while Duke had languished with back-to-back losing records, getting walloped by Princeton and losing at home to Wagner, its local rivals -- North Carolina and North Carolina State -- had celebrated consecutive national championships.

But that season also marked the arrival of a recruiting class headlined by a pair of high school All-Americans: Johnny Dawkins, a slithering point guard from Washington D.C., and Mark Alarie, a bruising forward from Phoenix, who by their senior season would carry Duke to the national championship game, which it lost 72-69 to Louisville.

"He was good at Xs and Os, but his greatest gift was to take kids who were already gifted -- academically, socially and in basketball -- and make those guys hungry," said Jim Calhoun, who coached against Krzyzewski in the '70s when his Northeastern teams played Army, and later in a handful of memorable NCAA Tournament games, including the 1999 championship game, when Connecticut battled Duke. "He created a culture of toughness and pride."

As exacting as Krzyzewski could be, he was not unyielding.

His teams changed how they played with the times -- from ones built on a bedrock of rebounding and defense to his current ones that play at great pace and hunt three-pointers. Last season, they turned to a zone defense.

He also changed how he recruited. Krzyzewski once bristled at schools whose players left early for the NBA, and refused to allow players who did not graduate to have their jersey numbers hung in the rafters of Cameron Indoor Stadium. In 2015, he won his last championship with three one-and-done freshmen.

Over the years, Duke also began to look less squeaky clean -- embracing the role of college basketball's heel, and also occasionally drawing scrutiny over how a player (Lance Thomas) could afford $100,000 worth of jewelry, how jobs were procured for players' parents (Chris Duhon and Carlos Boozer) or how court testimony suggested a star player's family (Zion Williamson) was being plied with money.

Krzyzewski said Thursday that what changed most was he began to listen more, which helped give him balance. As he grew older -- and he still had college-aged players -- it became a necessity. He learns from them about music, sneakers and pop culture, he said, quipping that he wears his athletic apparel "a little tighter than my body would probably want."

"But I don't adapt the principles of the program," he said, adding. "Those will never die."