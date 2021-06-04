Little Rock police investigate killing; separate shooting injures girl

Little Rock police on Thursday said they were investigating a homicide, as well as a shooting that left a girl injured.

The investigation is taking place in the 5900 block of Baseline Road, according to a Twitter post made by the department shortly before 10:30 p.m. Police didn’t immediately release the name or age of the victim, and authorities said they hadn’t identified a suspect at the time of the post.

At about 9:45 p.m., Little Rock police made a separate post about a shooting at 16th and Johnson streets that injured a minor. Officers took the girl to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to the post.

Police said they didn’t immediately believe the girl was an intended target of the shooting.

Check back for further information.