LIVE! in NWA: Jazz in Bloom Returns

The NWA Jazz Society presents the annual spring concert Jazz in Bloom at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Gates open at 6 p.m., and guests will be socially distanced on the BGO lawn. BYO lawn chairs/picnic blankets, food and drink.

Performances will include members of the Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble in the Jazz All-Stars Quartet, along with local jazz icon Claudia Burson with her quintet. The Jazz All-Stars Quartet will be the opening act, with Connor Cowart on keys, Ryan Yumang on sax, Charlie Agnacian on bass and Dillon Brouse on drums.

Tickets are $10 (free/Jazz Society members). digjazz.com.

Elsewhere:

• Sebastian Bordeaux will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Sunday; Sprungbilly will perform at 8:30 p.m. Monday; and an Open Bluegrass Jam will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Route 358 will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, for the Mountain Street concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Kody West will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday with guest Grady Spencer & The Work at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com. $15-$17.

• The Nace Brothers will perform with guest Jon Dooly at 6 p.m. Saturday for Happy Hour at the AMP at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. Admission is free; table reservations available for $25-$35. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org/amp.