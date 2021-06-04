Man gets life term for killing of wife

A man accused of fatally shooting his wife has pleaded guilty and was given a life sentence, according to Craighead County circuit court records.

Marco Clark, 37, pleaded guilty to capital murder Wednesday in the Aug. 24, 2019, death of 37-year-old Melinda Colburn, records show. On Aug. 7, 2019, Colburn had filed a request for an order of protection against Clark, according to Craighead County court records. On Aug. 19, 2019, Circuit Judge Chris Thyer issued the protection order, court records show.

Potential jurors from Craighead County had been summoned and appeared in court for the scheduled trial, according to the prosecuting attorney's office. But before jury selection started, Clark pleaded guilty to the charge and Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey then issued the sentence.

Clark and Colburn, who had gotten married in March 2018, had separated in early August 2019.

Clark reportedly lured Colburn back to the family home and shot her, the prosecutor's office said in a news release.

"A plea of guilty to capital murder is a rare thing," Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman said in the news release.

Deputy prosecuting attorneys Gina Knight and Martin Lilly handled the prosecution.