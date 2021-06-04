Airline logs 1st cash profit in 15 months

American Airlines says it generated a cash profit in May for the first time in 15 months on the strength of leisure travelers returning to flying, especially over the Memorial Day holiday.

Fort Worth-based American's pandemic milestone is marked with plenty of caveats, and total revenue is still expected to be down 40% for the second quarter compared with the second quarter of 2019, but the carrier is indicating that it's making progress toward being financially sustainable.

"Given the strength of summer bookings outlined above and based on preliminary internal results, for the first time since the pandemic began, the company generated cash for the month of May and expects to end the second quarter with more than $20 billion of total liquidity versus its previous guidance of $19.5 billion," American wrote in an investor report filed Thursday.

American Airlines has posted $11.6 billion in losses since the beginning of 2020 when the covid-19 left carriers largely without passengers to support their operations. It drove Dallas-based Southwest to its first net loss in 49 years.

-- The Dallas Morning News

Walmart plans app, phone for employees

New York -- Walmart is offering a new app for its store workers' phones that allows them to do a variety of tasks from digitally clocking into work to helping locate merchandise and answering customers' questions.

It also has a push-to-talk feature to let them communicate directly with colleagues.

Walmart also said it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end. That's nearly half of its total U.S. workforce, according to Drew Holler, senior vice president of people operations.

The moves, announced Thursday, come as Walmart and other rivals aim to free up store workers from menial tasks to better serve customers. The new features go beyond the Walmart's previous suite of apps that allowed workers to check inventory and prices, scan products and review sales data.

The new app will allow workers to help speed up the time it takes its stockers to move items to the sales floor.

-- The Associated Press

State index off 6.76 for 645.45 closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 645.45, down 6.76.

"Inflation concerns crept back into the market driving stocks lower following a strong ADP employment data report for May ahead of Friday's monthly nonfarm payroll report as the technology and consumer discretionary sectors underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.