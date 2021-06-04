Now they've done it

They've gone too far this time.

And during Memorial Day week, no less. When grilling in American backyards is at its peak.

When we first heard that hackers had somehow stopped meat production around the world, our first thought was: Americans might have shrugged off an oil disruption last month, but they are going to demand action if cheeseburgers are on the line.

We're semi-serious here. A big meat processing/distributing company--JBS--notified authorities of a ransomware attack this week, likely based out of Russia. The attack apparently hit the company's computers, and plants shut down all over the world.

The paper said JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the United States, following only Tyson Foods. And if JBS were to shut down for even one day, this country alone would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity.

For perspective, that's 20,000 cows.

Those of us who shop for food--which is most of us--realize that meat prices were already rising, rising, rising. (Especially bacon.) The world is slowly coming out of the pandemic shutdown, so restaurants have increased demand by opening more tables. The time of the year naturally increases demand for grilling products. And some factories are having trouble hiring.

Throw in a hack disruption, and no more cheeseburger in paradise. Unless you're willing to pay a lot more for it.

The papers say meat processors are exposed to this kind of hacking incident because the modern meat plant is heavily automated. Better to protect not only workers there, but the health of the food chain, too. Computers keep things moving along fast, and safe.

So will this international company, with more than 150,000 workers worldwide, pay a ransom? Do the rest of us want JBS to pay a ransom?

This is the sticking point. Paying a ransom to these thugs only encourages more hacks. And more ransoms to get out of them.

But food supply is one of the "critical infrastructure sectors" as defined by the U.S. government, every other government, and any person who eats. Spokespeople at The White House say the Biden administration has been in touch with counterparts in Moscow, hoping to encourage the Russians to crack down on these gangs of hackers operating within Russian jurisdiction, but with a global reach. We shall see.

If the Biden administration is able to convince Tsar Putin & Co. to treat these criminals with the same aggressiveness it treats political enemies in Russia, it won't make for great newspaper copy. But it would be one of those quiet wins for the country and the world that is one characteristic of good governments.

Americans don't need the juicy details. Just cheeseburgers.