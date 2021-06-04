SOCCER

Late goal lifts U.S.

Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first international goal in the 89th minute, and the United States beat Honduras 1-0 in Denver on Thursday night to reach the final of the first CONCACAF Nations League. John Brooks lofted a pass to Weston McKennie, who cushioned a one-hop headed pass ahead of Siebatcheu's pass. The 26-year-old forward, who made his international debut in March, leaned forward for a diving header that put the ball past goalkeeper Edrick Menjivar. Siebatcheu was born in Washington, D.C., grew up in France and was eligible to play for both those nations and Cameroon. He made his competitive debut as a 78th minute substitute, part of a new-look American team trying to recover from the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. He is now tied to the U.S. team. The U.S. will play the championship match on Sunday, the last time the full American player pool will gather before their pandemic-delayed World Cup qualifying opener on Sept. 2. After losing an exhibition Sunday 2-1 at Switzerland, the U.S. traveled eight time zones to prepare for the grueling, compacted World Cup qualifying schedule.

GOLF

Morikawa leads in Ohio

Collin Morikawa had another favorable result at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, on a golf course that looked and sounded a lot different from when he won last year. Morikawa felt good vibes from an old putter and posted a 6-under 66 in rain-softened conditions Thursday morning at the Memorial. That gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Long among early starters, with Xander Schauffele in the group two shots behind. The weather was bad enough that the first round was suspended twice, with only half the field finishing the round. Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the Memorial and finished with a 69, tied with British Open champion Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who needs a runner-up finish to move into the top 60 in the world ranking and avoid U.S. Open qualifying on Monday.

Novak 10-under in Raleigh

Andrew Novak fired a 10-under 61 to take a three-shot lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Rex Hospital Open at the Wakefield Plantation Country Club in Raleigh, N.C. The first round was wrecked by rain as 126 golfers failed to finish their rounds on Thursday. Charlie Saxon stands in second place after turning in a 7-under 64.

BASEBALL

Vaughn placed on covid list

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the covid-19 injured list on Thursday, with General Manager Rick Hahn saying the prized rookie was asymptomatic. The 23-year-old Vaughn is batting .226 with 4 home runs and 12 RBI. The White Sox took him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft. Manager Tony La Russa said Vaughn was held out of Monday's doubleheader at Cleveland because of allergies.

FOOTBALL

Lions' tackle suspended

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the season for violating the league's policy and program on substances of abuse. The NFL said Thursday that Cornell can play in preseason games and participate in practices before the season. He is eligible to be on the roster Sept. 27, the day after Detroit's third game, if the 2020 seventh-round pick from Ohio State makes the team with a new general manager and coach. In August of last year, the Lions put Cornell on injured reserve after he was carted off the field with an injured left leg.

HOCKEY

U.S. advances to semifinals

Colin Blackwell and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece Thursday, and the United States beat Slovakia 6-1 to advance to the semifinal showdown with Canada in hockey's world championship in Riga, Latvia. The Canadians, who lost their first three games in the tournament, stunned Russia 2-1 on an overtime goal by Andrew Mangiapane. The other semifinal Saturday will pair defending champion Finland and Germany, which stunned Switzerland 3-2 in a shootout. Finland defeated the Czech Republic 1-0.

Bruins take 2-1 series lead

Brad Marchand scored 3:36 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Thursday night in Uniondale, N.Y., in Game 3 to take the lead in the second-round playoff series. In the extra period, Charlie McAvoy brought the puck up ice along the left side and passed to Marchand, who skated along the boards and fired a sharp-angle shot into the top right corner past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots -- including five in overtime, as the Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Mathew Barzal scored the tying goal late in the third period for New York, and Varlamov -- making his second consecutive start after Ilya Sorokin went in four consecutive games -- finished with 39 saves. Game 4 is Saturday night.

Carolina wins in overtime

Jordan Staal scored on a power play at 5:57 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the second-round series. Staal scored with Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov serving a penalty for holding the stick. Carolina cut Tampa Bay's series lead to 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday. Carolina Coach Rob Brind'Amour changed goaltenders, opting for Petr Mrazek after Alex Nedeljkovic started the first eight games of the playoffs. Mrazek stopped 35 shots. Sebastien Aho and Brett Pesce also scored also scored for Carolina. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn had power-play goals for Tampa Bay.

Jets' forward suspended

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games by the NHL on Thursday night for a crushing late hit on Montreal's Jake Evans in Game 1 of the second-round series. Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher with 57 seconds left Wednesday night in Montreal's 5-3 victory after being hit in the head and shoulder area an instant after tucking in an empty-net goal. Evans chased down the puck behind the net, tightly circled back around the goal cage and scored just before Scheifele's sent him crashing to the ice. Scheifele was given a major for charging and a game misconduct. Evans sustained a concussion and is out indefinitely. He was not taken to a hospital.